Brattleboro Selectboard Agenda and Notes - December 19, 2017

By cgrotke | Sun, December 17 2017

The Brattleboro Selectboard will have their regular meeting on Tuesday, and will take up quite a few financial matters. They'll review their FY17 budget additions, review errors and omissions to the Grand List, consider financial reports, close out a grant, review Downtown Alliance workplans and budget, join a climate action effort, and more. You can bring up other matters not on the agenda during public participation.

The Brattleboro Selectboard will meet on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. It is anticipated that the Board will enter into executive session at 5:30pm to discuss contracts, labor relations agreements with employees, the negotiation of a real estate lease, and pending or probable civil litigation. The Board will reconvene at 6:15pm for the regular business meeting.

ASL interpreters will be available for deaf and hard-of-hearing community members.

Jan Anderson

Executive Secretary

Brattleboro Town Manager's Office

230 Main Street, Suite 208

Brattleboro, VT 05301

(802) 251-8100

...

BRATTLEBORO SELECTBOARD

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2017

SELECTBOARD MEETING ROOM, MUNICIPAL CENTER

EXECUTIVE SESSION – 5:30PM

REGULAR MEETING - 6:15PM

AGENDA

1. CONVENE REGULAR MEETING

2. APPROVE MINUTES – December 2 and December 5

3. CHAIR’S REMARKS

4. MANAGER’S COMMENTS

5. SELECTBOARD COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

6. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS

A. Second Class Liquor License – Walgreens Eastern Co., Inc. (#00297), 896 Putney Road

B. First Class Liquor License – Hospitality Brattleboro, LLC, d/b/a Holiday Inn Express Brattleboro VT

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS - None

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Police-Fire Facilities Project - Update

10. NEW BUSINESS

A. Errors and Omissions to Grand List – Approval, Assessor’s Office

B. Financial Reports – Finance Director John O’Connor

(i) Audit and Financial Statements for FY17

(ii) Single Audit for FY17

(iii) Monthly Report for November of 2017

C. Close Out VCDP/Windham & Windsor Housing Trust Scattered Site Grant – Public Hearing

D. Downtown Brattleboro Alliance – Annual Work Plan, Budget, and Town Meeting Article

E. Vermont Climate Pledge Coalition – Recommendation from Energy Committee + Staff

F. FY19 Proposed Budget (i) Review Current Status (ii) What Decisions Still Need to be Made? (iii) What Information is Needed for Decisions that Still Need to be Made? (iv) Schedule of Meetings for January 2018

11. CORRESPONDENCE/FYI

A. Warrants

B. Department Monthly Reports

12. MEETINGS

See enclosed Town Calendar

13. ADJOURNMENT

...

MEMORANDUM

To: Selectboard

From: Peter B. Elwell, Town Manager

Re: Administrative Report

Date: December 15, 2017

-------

The following will summarize the proposed motions for the Selectboard meeting on Tuesday, December 19, 2017. The Board will meet in executive session at 5:30pm to discuss contracts, labor relations agreements with employees, the negotiation of a real estate lease, and pending or probable civil litigation. The Board will reconvene the business meeting at 6:15pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room.

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS

A. Second Class Liquor License – Walgreens Eastern Co., Inc. (#00297), 896 Putney Road The Board is asked to approve a Second Class Liquor License for Walgreens Eastern Co., Inc. (#00297), located at 896 Putney Road. Merrill Bent, Attorney for Walgreens, will be present at the meeting to discuss the application.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE A SECOND CLASS LIQUOR LICENSE FOR WALGREENS EASTERN CO., INC., LOCATED AT 896 PUTNEY ROAD.

B. First Class Liquor License – Hospitality Brattleboro, LLC, d/b/a Holiday Inn Express Brattleboro VT The Board is asked to approve a First Class Liquor License for Hospitality Brattleboro, LLC., d/b/a Holiday Inn Express Brattleboro VT, located at 100 Chickering Drive. Frank Lagrande will be present at the meeting to discuss the application.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE A FIRST CLASS LIQUOR LICENSE TO HOSPITALITY BRATTLEBORO, LLC., D/B/A HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS BRATTLEBORO VT, LOCATED AT 100 CHICKERING DRIVE.

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS - None

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Police-Fire Facilities Project - Update Town Manager Elwell will provide an update on the final stages of construction and the overall project finances.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

10. NEW BUSINESS

A. Errors and Omissions to Grand List – Approval, Assessor’s Office The Board is asked to approve the changes in the 2017 Grand List as set forth on the Errors and Omissions 2017 Grand List Report, dated December 1, 2017, from Acting Town Assessor Jenepher Burnell.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE CHANGES IN THE 2017 GRAND LIST AS SET FORTH ON THE ERRORS AND OMISSIONS 2017 GRAND LIST REPORT, DATED DECEMBER 1, 2017, FROM ACTING TOWN ASSESSOR JENEPHER BURNELL.

B. Financial Reports – Finance Director John O’Connor (i) Audit and Financial Statements for FY17 (ii) Single Audit for FY17 (iii) Monthly Report for November of 2017 Finance Director John O’Connor will summarize the FY17 Audit, FY17 Single Audit, and the monthly Financial Report for November 2017.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THESE ITEMS.

C. Close Out VCDP/Windham & Windsor Housing Trust Scattered Site Grant – Public Hearing The Board is asked to hold a public hearing in order to close out the VCDP Scattered Site 2013 Grant to Windham & Windsor Housing Trust. A copy of the Final Report is included in the Board’s back-up materials.

NO MOTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

D. Downtown Brattleboro Alliance – Annual Work Plan, Budget, and Town Meeting Article Members from the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance (DBA) will be present to discuss DBA’s proposed FY19 Budget and Annual Work Plan. By the end of January, the Selectboard will need to take action on those items and on the related article for the Representative Town Meeting Warning. The Town Meeting warning article is not being presented at this meeting.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TBD

E. Vermont Climate Pledge Coalition – Recommendation from Energy Committee + Staff The Board is asked to authorize the Town Manager to add the Town as a member of the Vermont Climate Pledge Coalition. This recommendation and the plan for tracking related actions is coming to the Selectboard jointly from the Town staff and the Energy Committee, as described in a memorandum dated December 15, 2017, from Town Manager Elwell, that is included in the Selectboard’s notebooks.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO AUTHORIZE THE TOWN MANAGER TO ADD THE TOWN AS A MEMBER OF THE VERMONT CLIMATE PLEDGE COALITION.

F. FY19 Proposed Budget (i) Review Current Status (ii) What Decisions Still Need to be Made? (iii) What Information is Needed for Decisions that Still Need to be Made? (iv) Schedule of Meetings for January 2018 The Town Manager will present a list of unfinished items for the FY19 budget process and will ask the Selectboard to confirm the accuracy of the list or to modify the list, as needed. The Selectboard also will be asked to identify any additional information

it may need from Town staff in order to make decisions on those unfinished items. Finally, the Selectboard will be asked to consider and confirm a schedule of meetings for January 2018 at which the Selectboard will finalize its FY19 Budget recommendation for consideration at the 2018 Representative Town Meeting.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.