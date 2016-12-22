Brattleboro Selectboard Agenda and Notes - December 20, 2016

By cgrotke | Fri, December 16 2016

At their next Tuesday meeting at the Municipal Center, the Brattleboro Selectboard will likely approve of the $2,773,336 guaranteed maximum price for the work to be done for the new police station.

Ten more areas of the FY18 budget will be reviewed, a downtown parking study will get underway, parking lots will be discussed, and single stream transition issues will be reviewed.

All this and more, and you can attend and participate! Bring up anything else not already on the agenda during Public Participation.

The Brattleboro Selectboard will meet on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. It is anticipated that the Board will enter into executive session at 5:45pm to discuss contracts, and reconvene the business meeting at 6:15pm.

ASL interpreters will be available for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community members.

BRATTLEBORO SELECTBOARD

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2016

EXECUTIVE SESSION – 5:45PM

REGULAR MEETING - 6:15PM

AGENDA

1. CONVENE REGULAR MEETING

2. APPROVE MINUTES – December 6 and December 13

3. CHAIR’S REMARKS

4. MANAGER’S COMMENTS

5. SELECTBOARD COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

6. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS - None

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS - None

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Police-Fire Facilities Project (i) Guaranteed Maximum Price for Police Station Construction (ii) West Brattleboro Fire Station Construction Update (iii) Central Fire Station Construction Update (iv) Amendment to Contract with Northeast Collaborative Architects

10. NEW BUSINESS

A. Financial Report – Monthly Report, November

B. FY18 Budget (i) Attorney (ii) General Services (iii) Risk Management (iv) Benefits (v) Bonds/Notes (vi) Human Services (vii) Auxiliary Services (viii) Municipal Center (ix) Regional (x) Solid Waste

C. Westgate Housing, Inc. - $3,000 Grant from Program Income

D. Accept and Appropriate Municipal Planning Grant – Downtown Parking Study

E. FY17 Parking Fund Budget – Additional Information re: Harmony Lot and Energy Efficiency Improvements

F. Solid Waste Matters – Update

G. Announce Committee Vacancies

11. CORRESPONDENCE/FYI

A. Warrants

B. Department Monthly Reports

12. MEETINGS

See enclosed Town Calendar

13. ADJOURNMENT

MEMORANDUM

To: Selectboard

From: Peter B. Elwell, Town Manager

Re: Administrative Report

Date: December 15, 2016

The following will summarize the proposed motions for the Selectboard meeting on Tuesday, December 20, 2016. The Board will meet in executive session at 5:45pm to discuss contracts. The Board will reconvene the business meeting at 6:15pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room.

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS – None

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS – None

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Police-Fire Facilities Project (i) Guaranteed Maximum Price for Police Station Construction (ii) West Brattleboro Fire Station Construction Update (iii) Central Fire Station Construction Update (iv) Amendment to Contract with Northeast Collaborative Architects Town Manager Elwell and Owner’s Project Manager Steve Horton will recommend approval of the Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) for construction at the Police Station and an amendment to the contract with Northeast Collaborative Architects. They also will provide the Board with updates on construction at the West Brattleboro and Central Fire Stations, and on the overall schedule and budget for the entire project.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE GUARANTEED MAXIMUM PRICE (GMP) OF $2,773,336 FOR THE POLICE STATION CONSTRUCTION, AS PRESENTED IN THE DETAILED GMP DOCUMENT DATED DECEMBER 8, 2016, FROM DEW CONSTRUCTION CORP. POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE THIRD AMENDMENT TO THE AGREEMENT BETWEEN NORTHEAST COLLABORATIVE ARCHITECTS, AS PRESENTED.

10. NEW BUSINESS

A. Financial Report – Monthly Report, November. Finance Director John O’Connor will discuss the monthly report for November, 2017.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

B. FY18 Budget (i) Attorney (ii) General Services (iii) Risk Management (iv) Benefits (v) Bonds/Notes (vi) Human Services (vii) Auxiliary Services (viii) Municipal Center (ix) Regional (x) Solid Waste.

Town Manager Elwell will present the proposed FY18 budgets for the above topics. It is anticipated that the Board will discuss those topics at this meeting and will continue budget discussions during the month of January.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

C. Westgate Housing, Inc. - $3,000 Grant from Program Income. The Board is asked to approve a grant in the amount of $3,000 from Program Income for the Westgate Housing, Inc. Project, contingent upon a commitment of $62,000 from other sources, for the Westgate Housing Restructuring Project, as set forth in the memorandum dated December 14, 2016 from Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE A GRANT IN THE AMOUNT OF $3,000 FROM PROGRAM INCOME FOR THE WESTGATE HOUSING, INC. PROJECT, CONTINGENT UPON A COMMITMENT OF $62,000 FROM OTHER SOURCES, FOR THE WESTGATE HOUSING RESTRUCTURING PROJECT.

D. Accept and Appropriate Municipal Planning Grant – Downtown Parking Study. The Board is asked to accept and appropriate a Municipal Planning Grant in the amount of $20,000 from the Agency of Commerce and Community Development for a downtown parking study.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO ACCEPT AND APPROPRIATE A MUNICIPAL PLANNING GRANT IN THE AMOUNT OF $20,000 FROM THE AGENCY OF COMMERCE AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT FOR A DOWNTOWN PARKING STUDY.

E. FY17 Parking Fund Budget – Additional Information re: Harmony Lot and Energy Efficiency Improvements. The Board previously approved a three-year Parking Fund Capital Improvement Plan with expenditures in FY17 of $260,000. At that time, the Board requested additional information. In the memorandum dated December 15, 2016 from Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland, the Board is provided with two alternative plans. Alternative #1 provides for improvements to the Harmony Parking Lot and energy efficiencies to the Transportation Center, for a total FY17 cost of $271,200. Alternative #2 provides for improvements to the Harmony Lot, Harris Lot, and Preston Lot, for a total FY17 cost of $251,700. As set forth in Moreland’s memo, improvements to the Harmony Parking Lot will include improvements to portions of abutting private property on the eastern side of the lot and along the sidewalk surrounding the southern buildings. The Board is asked to consider allowing improvements to the abutting landowner’s property without cost to the private landowners, in exchange for a hold harmless agreement.

POTENTIAL MOTION #1: (Alternative #1) TO ALLOCATE $271,200 FOR PARKING FUND CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN FY17 AND TO AMEND THE APPROVED PARKING FUND CAPITAL PLAN, AS PRESENTED.

- OR - (Alternative #2) TO ALLOCATE $251,700 FOR PARKING FUND CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN FY17 AND TO AMEND THE APPROVED PARKING FUND CAPITAL PLAN, AS PRESENTED.

POTENTIAL MOTION #2: TO AUTHORIZE COORDINATION OF THE HARMONY LOT IMPROVEMENTS WITH ABUTTING PRIVATE PROPERTY OWNERS ON THE EASTERN AND SOUTHERN ENDS OF THE HARMONY PARKING LOT TO INSURE CONSISTENT PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURE IMPROVEMENTS WITHIN THE PROJECT AREA, AND TO SEEK PROPERTY OWNER’S CONSENT FOR IMPROVEMENTS ON PRIVATE LAND IN EXCHANGE FOR A HOLD HARMLESS AGREEMENT.

F. Solid Waste Matters - Update. Town Manager Elwell will provide an update on communications with the Windham Solid Waste Management District (WSWMD) and with Triple T Trucking in furtherance of the Board’s action on December 6, 2016, expressing the Town’s intent to convert the Town’s dual stream curbside recycling program (with processing at the WSWMD) to a single stream curbside recycling program (with processing at Casella’s facility in Rutland). The discussion at this meeting also will address the location where the Town’s curbside compost material will be processed. No Board decisions are expected at this meeting. Additional decisions regarding the implementation of changes in the Town’s curbside solid waste program will be made at future Selectboard meetings.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TBD

G. Announce Committee Vacancies. The Board is asked to announce vacancies on various Town committees, and to make committee appointments starting at the January 3, 2017, Selectboard meeting. Applications for appointments at the January 3 meeting must be received in the Town Manager’s office by Wednesday, December 28. Applications received after that date will be considered by the Board at subsequent meetings.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.