Brattleboro Selectboard Agenda and Notes - December 5, 2017

By cgrotke | Fri, December 01 2017

At their next regular meeting, the Brattleboro Selectboard will discuss the probable purchase of a million dollar fire truck, and how best to pay for it. It's part of their ongoing look at the proposed FY19 budget. (Don't forget you can attend a special Saturday morning meeting to learn about all the departments, their staffing, and any proposed changes to their operations on Dec 2.)

The board will also consider a letter to VTrans requesting pedestrian and bike safety improvements on Putney Road.

You can bring up other items, not on the agenda, during public participation.

....

The Brattleboro Selectboard will meet on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. It is anticipated that the Board will enter into executive session at 5:30pm to discuss contracts, labor relations agreements with employees, pending or probable civil litigation, and the negotiation of a real estate lease. The Board will reconvene for the regular business meeting at 6:15pm.

ASL interpreters will be available for deaf and hard-of-hearing community members.

Jan Anderson

Executive Secretary

Brattleboro Town Manager's Office

230 Main Street, Suite 208

Brattleboro, VT 05301

(802) 251-8100

....

BRATTLEBORO SELECTBOARD

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2017

SELECTBOARD MEETING ROOM, MUNICIPAL CENTER

EXECUTIVE SESSION – 5:30PM

REGULAR MEETING - 6:15PM

AGENDA



1. CONVENE REGULAR MEETING

2. APPROVE MINUTES – November 21

3. CHAIR’S REMARKS

4. MANAGER’S COMMENTS

5. SELECTBOARD COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

6. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS - None

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS - None

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Police-Fire Facilities Project - Update

10. NEW BUSINESS

A. Letter to VTrans Requesting Safety Improvements on Putney Road

B. FY19 Proposed Budget (i) Fire Department’s Proposed Replacement of Aerial Ladder Truck

11. CORRESPONDENCE/FYI

A. Warrants

12. MEETINGS

See enclosed Town Calendar

13. ADJOURNMENT

....

MEMORANDUM

To: Selectboard

From: Peter B. Elwell, Town Manager

Re: Administrative Report

Date: November 30, 2017

------

The following will summarize the proposed motions for the Selectboard meeting on Tuesday, December 5, 2017. The Board will meet in executive session at 5:30pm to discuss contracts, labor relations agreements with employees, pending or probable civil litigation, and the negotiation of a real estate lease. The Board will reconvene the business meeting at 6:15pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room.

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS – None

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS – None

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Police-Fire Facilities Project - Update Town Manager Elwell will provide an update on the final stages of construction and the overall project finances.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

10. NEW BUSINESS

A. Letter to VTrans Requesting Safety Improvements on Putney Road The Board is asked to approve a letter to VTrans requesting safety improvements on Putney Road, as recommended by the Traffic Safety Committee. The two particular areas of concern are the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists between Veterans’ Bridge and Town Crier Drive and the need for a pedestrian crossing cycle at the Hannaford’s intersection.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE LETTER TO VERMONT AGENCY OF TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY JOE FLYNN, AS PRESENTED.

B. FY19 Proposed Budget (i) Fire Department’s Proposed Replacement of Aerial Ladder Truck

The Board will consider the Fire Department’s request to replace the aerial ladder truck.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.