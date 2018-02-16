Brattleboro Selectboard Agenda and Notes - February 20, 2018

By cgrotke | Fri, February 16 2018

Remember the news about the $2.3 million pollution control grant? At their next regular meeting, the Brattleboro Selectboard will accept and appropriate those funds for reducing the debt on the waste water treatment facility.

The board will grant annual liquor licenses, consider abating some taxes, hear from new friends of cemeteries, consider a PILOT agreement for the Windham Solid Waste Management District, and more. You can always bring up other items not on the agenda during public participation.

The Brattleboro Selectboard will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. It is anticipated that the Board will enter into executive session at 5:30pm to discuss contracts, labor relations agreements with employees, the negotiation of a real estate lease, and the appointment or evaluation of a public officer or employee, and reconvene the business meeting at 6:15pm. ASL interpreters will be available for deaf and hard-of-hearing community members.

BRATTLEBORO SELECTBOARD

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2018

SELECTBOARD MEETING ROOM, MUNICIPAL CENTER

EXECUTIVE SESSION – 5:30PM

REGULAR MEETING – 6:15PM

AGENDA

1. CONVENE REGULAR MEETING

2. APPROVE MINUTES – February 6

3. CHAIR’S REMARKS

4. MANAGER’S COMMENTS

5. SELECTBOARD COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

6. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION

7. HEALTH COMMISSIONERS A. Appoint Deputy Health Officer – Catherine Barrows, Animal Control Officer

8. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS

A. Liquor License, Outside Consumption Permits, and Entertainment Licenses – Annual Renewals

9. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS

A. Request to Abate Late Fees – 98 Green Street

B. Pollution Control Grant – Accept for Reduction of Debt

10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS - None

11. NEW BUSINESS

A. Financial Report – Monthly Report, January

B. Friends of Brattleboro Town Cemeteries

C. Windham Solid Waste Management District (WSWMD) PILOT Agreement

12. CORRESPONDENCE/FYI

A. Warrants

B. Department Monthly Reports

13. MEETINGS

See enclosed Town Calendar

14. ADJOURNMENT

MEMORANDUM

To: Selectboard

From: Peter B. Elwell, Town Manager

Re: Administrative Report

Date: February 16, 2018

-----------

The following will summarize the proposed motions for the Selectboard meeting on Tuesday, February 20, 2018. The Board will meet in executive session at 5:30pm to discuss contracts, labor relations agreements with employees, the negotiation of a real estate lease, and the appointment or evaluation of a public officer or employee. The Board will reconvene the business meeting at 6:15pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room.

7. HEALTH COMMISSIONERS

A. Appoint Deputy Health Officer – Catherine Barrows, Animal Control Officer

The Board is asked to recommend that the Vermont Department of Health re-appoint Catherine Barrows as Deputy Health Officer for a three year term ending in March of 2021.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO RECOMMEND THAT THE VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH RE-APPOINT CATHERINE BARROWS AS DEPUTY HEALTH OFFICER FOR A THREE YEAR TERM ENDING IN MARCH OF 2021.

8. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS

A. Liquor License, Outside Consumption Permits, and Entertainment Licenses – Annual Renewals The Board is asked to approve annual renewals of liquor licenses, outside consumption permits, and entertainment licenses, as set forth in Town Clerk Hilary Francis’ memo dated February 8, 2018. A total of fourteen Brattleboro businesses were cited for violations by Vermont DLC in the last year for serving or selling alcohol or tobacco products to a minor or for education/training violations: 7-Eleven, 99 Restaurant & Pub, Arkham, Avenue Grocery, Brattleboro Discount Beverage, Brattleboro Mobile, Circle K, Dollar General Store, GR414, Hermit Thrush Brewery, Indo-American Grocery, Lipton Mart, Price Chopper, and Walgreens.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE RENEWAL OF LIQUOR LICENSES, OUTSIDE CONSUMPTION PERMITS, AND ENTERTAINMENT LICENSES FOR THE ENTITIES AS PRESENTED, WITH EACH INDIVIDUAL LICENSE RENEWAL CONTINGENT UPON THE LICENSEE’S PROVIDING THE TOWN WITH THE NECESSARY DOCUMENTATION, NOT HAVING ANY OUTSTANDING DEBT TO THE TOWN, HAVING A VALID CURRENT BUSINESS LICENSE, AND COMPLYING WITH ANY POLICE AND FIRE DEPARTMENT REQUIREMENTS.

9. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS

A. Request to Abate Late Fees – 98 Green Street The Board is asked to review the request by Linda Sturgeon to abate the eight percent penalty applied to her utility bill due November 15, 2017. As set forth in the memorandum dated January 26, 2018, from Assistant Treasurer Debbie Desrosiers, Ms. Sturgeon’s utility bill was unusually high due to a broken toilet in a tenant’s apartment located at 98 Green Street. Ms. Sturgeon made arrangements to pay the bill in two installments. The second installment was paid after the due date and penalties were applied to the amount paid after November 15.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TBD

B. Pollution Control Grant – Accept for Reduction of Debt The Board is asked to accept a Pollution Control Grant in the amount of $2,368,442.12 from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation to retire a portion of the Town’s debt for sludge and septic processing improvements at the Town’s wastewater treatment facilities, as set forth in the memorandum dated February 14, 2018, from Town Manager Peter Elwell.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO ACCEPT A POLLUTION CONTROL GRANT IN THE AMOUNT OF $2,368,442.12 FROM THE VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION TO RETIRE A PORTION OF THE TOWN’S DEBT FOR SLUDGE AND SEPTIC PROCESSING IMPROVEMENTS AT THE TOWN’S WASTEWATER TREATMENT FACILITIES.

10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS - None

11. NEW BUSINESS

A. Financial Report – Monthly Report, January Finance Director John O’Connor will present the financial report for January 2018.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

B. Friends of Brattleboro Town Cemeteries The Town Clerk’s Office and the Town Cemetery Committee are proposing the creation of a volunteer organization called the “Friends of Brattleboro Town Cemeteries.” As set forth in the memorandum dated February 13, 2018, from Town Manager Peter Elwell, the “Friends” would support maintenance of the Town’s cemeteries under the direction of the Recreation and Parks Department. The “Friends” would be a volunteer organization and not a Town committee so its membership would not be established by the Selectboard. The “Friends” organization would establish its bylaws, collect membership dues, organize volunteer work days, and offer certain incentives (including a discount on the purchase of a gravesite). The Finance Department would maintain the “Friends” funds and ensure that they are expended only as provided for in the bylaws. The Board is asked to approve the creation of the “Friends of Brattleboro Town Cemeteries” as presented.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE CREATION OF A VOLUNTEER ORGANIZATION CALLED “FRIENDS OF BRATTLEBORO TOWN CEMETERIES” AS PRESENTED.

C. Windham Solid Waste Management District (WSWMD) PILOT Agreement The Board is asked to approve a two-year PILOT (Payment In Lieu of Taxes) Agreement with the Windham Solid Waste Management, as set forth in the memorandum dated February 13, 2018, from Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE A TWO-YEAR PILOT (PAYMENT IN LIEU OF TAXES) AGREEMENT WITH THE WINDHAM SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT DISTRICT, AS PRESENTED, AND TO AUTHORIZE TOWN MANAGER PETER ELWELL TO EXECUTE THE AGREEMENT.