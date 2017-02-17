Brattleboro Selectboard Agenda and Notes - February 21, 2017

By cgrotke | Fri, February 17 2017

At their regular meeting on Tuesday, the Brattleboro Selectboard will be approving purchases and permits.

The board will hear an update from the Brattleboro Area Prevention Coalition, get an update on the facilities projects, hear about town finances, and talk about demolition of part of Melrose Terrace. You can bring up other items not on the agenda during public participation.

....

The Brattleboro Selectboard will meet on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 6:15pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. ASL interpreters will be available for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community members.

Jan Anderson

Executive Secretary

Brattleboro Town Manager's Office

(802) 251-8100

....

BRATTLEBORO SELECTBOARD

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2017

REGULAR MEETING – 6:15PM

AGENDA

1. CONVENE REGULAR MEETING

2. APPROVE MINUTES – February 13

3. CHAIR’S REMARKS

4. MANAGER’S COMMENTS

5. SELECTBOARD COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

6. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS

A. Liquor License, Outside Consumption Permit, and Entertainment License Renewals – Annual Renewals

B. Update from Brattleboro Area Prevention Coalition - Cassandra Holloway

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS - None

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Police-Fire Facilities Project – Update

10. NEW BUSINESS

A. Strolling of the Heifers Weekend – Approve Permits (i) Street/Sidewalk Blocking Permit for Friday Street Festival, June 2 (ii) Parade/Open Air Permit for Saturday, June 3 (iii) Parade/Open Air Permit for Sunday Tour de Heifer, June 4

B. Grand List Certification of “No Appeal or Suit Pending” – Town Assessor

C. Financial Report – Monthly Report, January

D. Brattleboro Housing Authority/Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Letter of Support for Melrose Demolition - Planning

E. Cultural Intrigue SBAP Loan – Approve Subordination of Small Business Assistance Program (SBAP) Loan

F. Approve Cruiser Up Fit Bid – Police Department

G. Approve Server Purchase – Town Manager’s Office

11. CORRESPONDENCE/FYI

A. Warrants

B. Department Monthly Reports

12. MEETINGS

See enclosed Town Calendar

13. ADJOURNMENT

...

-----

MEMORANDUM

To: Selectboard

From: Patrick Moreland, Assistant Town Manager

Re: Administrative Report

Date: 2/16/17

The following will summarize the proposed motions for the Selectboard meeting on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. The meeting will begin at 6:15pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room.

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS

A. Liquor License, Outside Consumption Permit, and Entertainment License Renewals – Annual Renewals

The Board is asked to approve annual renewals of liquor licenses, outside consumption permits, and entertainment licenses, as set forth in Town Clerk Hilary Francis’ memo dated February 10, 2017. A total of six Brattleboro businesses received violations from Vermont DLC in the last year. Gouger’s Market & Deli (1x), Vermont Inn Pizza (1x), Windham Wines (1x), Ramuntos Brick Oven Pizza (2x), and Vermont Country Deli (3x) received citations for serving or selling alcohol to a minor. Sandri of Vermont received a citation for expired training.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE RENEWAL OF LIQUOR LICENSES, OUTSIDE CONSUMPTION PERMITS, AND ENTERTAINMENT LICENSES FOR THE ENTITIES AS PRESENTED, CONTINGENT UPON THE LICENSEES PROVIDING THE TOWN WITH THE NECESSARY DOCUMENTATION, THOSE ENTITIES NOT HAVING ANY OUTSTANDING DEBT TO THE TOWN, HAVING PROPER BUSINESS LICENSES, AND FURTHER CONTINGENT UPON COMPLIANCE WITH ANY POLICE AND FIRE DEPARTMENT REQUIREMENTS.

B. Update from Brattleboro Area Prevention Coalition – Cassandra Holloway.

Brattleboro Area Prevention Coalition (BAPC) Executive Director Cassandra Holloway will update the Board on a new program, the Brattleboro Responsible Retailer Project. Ms. Holloway would like to see new, and historically non-compliant retail establishments encouraged to participate.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TBD

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS - None

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Police-Fire Facilities Project – Update

Town Manager Elwell will provide the Board with an update on the construction progress at the West Brattleboro Fire Station, the Central Fire Station, and 62 Black Mountain Road.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

10. NEW BUSINESS

A. Strolling of the Heifers Weekend – Approve Permits (i) Street/Sidewalk Blocking permit for Friday Street Festival, June 2 (ii) Parade/Open Air Permit for Saturday, June 3 (iii) Parade/Open Air Permit for Sunday Tour de Heifer, June 4.

The Board is asked to approve permits for the annual Strolling of the Heifers weekend. Staff recommends approval, based on our review of the applications for these permits and our recent meeting with Strolling of the Heifers representatives. At that meeting, we established baseline expectations for all 3 days. Planning will continue throughout the spring to ensure a safe weekend for participants and for the broader community, and to ensure that the Town’s bill for services next summer reflects the prior understanding of all parties regarding Town services that are to be provided throughout the weekend. Strolling of the Heifers will be represented at the meeting to discuss the weekend’s events.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE FOLLOWING PERMITS:

(i) TO APPROVE A STREET/SIDEWALK BLOCKING PERMIT FOR MAIN STREET, BETWEEN ELLIOT AND HIGH STREETS ON FRIDAY, JUNE 2 FROM 5:30PM TO 9:00PM FOR THE STROLLING OF THE HEIFERS STREET FESTIVAL.

(ii) TO APPROVE A PARADE/OPEN AIR PERMIT AND STREET BLOCKING PERMIT ON MAIN STREET BETWEEN FLAT STREET AND THE BRATTLEBORO RETREAT ON SATURDAY, JUNE 3, FOR THE PARADE TAKING PLACE BETWEEN 9:45AM AND 11:45AM.

(iii) TO APPROVE A PARADE//OPEN AIR PERMIT FOR TOUR DE HEIFER BICYCLE TOUR AND TRAIL HIKE ON SUNDAY, JUNE 4, STARTING AT 8:00AM TO APPROXIMATELY 4:00PM BEGINNING AND ENDING AT LILAC RIDGE FARM ON AMES HILL ROAD.

B. Grand List Certification of “No Appeal or Suit Pending” – Town Assessor

The Board is asked each year to certify that no statutory appeals or suits to recover taxes paid under protest are pending against Brattleboro’s 2016 Grand List (32 V.S.A. §4155). Town Assessor Russell Rice reports in his memo dated February 3, 2016, that no such claims are pending.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE “CERTIFICATE – NO APPEAL OR SUIT PENDING,” AS PRESENTED.

C. Financial Report – Monthly Report, January

Finance Director John O’Connor will present the January 2017 monthly financial report.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM

D. Brattleboro Housing Authority/Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Letter of Support for Melrose Demolition - Planning

Planning Director Rod Francis has drafted a letter of support for the Brattleboro Housing Authority/Brattleboro Housing Partnership’s project to demolish and remove four buildings (159,165,183, and 197 Melrose Terrace) from the regulated floodway.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO SUPPORT BRATTLEBORO HOUSING PARTNERSHIP’S APPLICATION TO THE US HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT (HUD) TO DEMOLISH 159, 165, 183, AND 197 MELROSE TERRACE.

E. Cultural Intrigue SBAP Loan – Approve Subordination of Small Business Assistance Program (SBAP) Loan

The Board is asked to approve a request to subordinate its position as lien holder against 35 Frost Street from third to fourth position. Cultural Intrigue obtained a SBAP loan from the Town in October of 2016 and has since made regular and timely payments. The business has recently secured an additional loan in the amount of $140,000 from the Windham County Economic Development Fund to upgrade technology, increase inventory and add staffing. Town of Brattleboro is now asked to drop its position as lien holder from third to fourth position. Peoples United Bank will continue to hold first and second position. The property is currently valued at $1,540,000 and together the first and second liens total $1,527,000. The application has been reviewed and approved by the SBAP Loan Committee and the documentation has been reviewed by Town Attorney Bob Fisher.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO AUTHORIZE TOWN MANAGER ELWELL TO EXECUTE A SUBORDINATION AGREEMENT WITH THE WINDHAM COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT FUND FOR 35 FROST STREET.

F. Approve Cruiser Up Fit Bid – Brattleboro Police Department

The Board is asked to approve a bid in the amount of $36,675.35 to Adamson Industries of Haverhill, Massachusetts, to properly up fit two police cruisers, a 2017 Ford Taurus and a 2017 Ford Explorer. The two police cruisers were purchased last year. Funding for the two cruisers and the up fit will come from the FY17capital appropriation and a Governor’s Highway Safety Grant.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE AWARD A BID IN THE AMOUNT OF $36,675.35 TO ADAMSON INDUSTRIES FOR THE UP FIT OF TWO POLICE CRUISERS.

G. Approve Server Purchase – Town Manager’s Office

The Board is asked to authorize purchase of two servers as part of the IT Improvement Plan approved by the Selectboard on January 17, 2017. Each piece of the quoted equipment has been competitively priced from wholesale distributors by CCI Managed Services (CCI) for the Town of Brattleboro. Staff has reviewed all of the supporting quotations and is recommending approval of payment to CCI.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE PURCHASE OF TWO SERVERS AS PART OF THE IT IMPROVEMENT PLAN IN THE AMOUNT OF $14,024 FROM CCI MANAGED SERVICES.