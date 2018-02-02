Brattleboro Selectboard Agenda and Notes - February 6, 2018

By cgrotke | Fri, February 02 2018

The Brattleboro Selectboard will talk about bridges at their first regular meeting in February. A state inspection shows some work needs to be done on the bridge near the Co-op.

The board will get a final report on the Police and Fire facilities projects as well as a look at the total costs for all three building projects. They'll also make a committee appointment, approve a liquor license, schedules some meetings, and more. And you can bring up other items not on the agenda during public participation.

The Brattleboro Selectboard will meet on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. It is anticipated that the Board will meet in executive session at 5:30pm to discuss contracts, labor relations agreements with employees, negotiating of a real estate lease option, and the evaluation of a public officer or employee. The Board will reconvene at 6:15pm for the regular business meeting. ASL interpreters will be available for deaf and hard-of-hearing community members.

BRATTLEBORO SELECTBOARD

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2018

SELECTBOARD MEETING ROOM, MUNICIPAL CENTER

EXECUTIVE SESSION – 5:30PM

REGULAR MEETING – 6:15PM

AGENDA

1. CONVENE REGULAR MEETING

2. APPROVE MINUTES – January 9, January 16, January 23, and January 30

3. CHAIR’S REMARKS

4. MANAGER’S COMMENTS

5. SELECTBOARD COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

6. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS

A. Second Class Liquor License – Rattan Corp., d/b/a Indo-American Grocery

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS - None

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Police-Fire Facilities Project – Final Report

10. NEW BUSINESS

A. Approve 2018 Certificate of Highway Mileage – Public Works Department

B. Bridge Inspection Report - Including Repairs to Bridge #7 (Kyle Gilbert Memorial Bridge on Main Street)

C. Committee Appointment

D. Schedule Selectboard Meetings (i) Reschedule or Relocate March 6 Meeting (due to Town Meeting Day voting) (ii) Schedule Informational Meeting at Academy School on Wednesday, March 14 (Doors open at 6:00pm; Caucuses at 6:30pm; Meeting at 7:00pm) (iii) Organizational Meeting for New Selectboard on Monday, March 26, at 5:30pm

11. CORRESPONDENCE/FYI

A. Warrants

12. MEETINGS

See enclosed Town Calendar

13. ADJOURNMENT

MEMORANDUM

To: Selectboard

From: Peter B. Elwell, Town Manager

Re: Administrative Report

Date: February 2, 2018

The following will summarize the proposed motions for the Selectboard meeting on Tuesday, February 6, 2018. The Board will meet in executive session at 5:30pm to discuss contracts, labor relations agreements with employees, negotiating of a real estate lease option, and the evaluation of a public officer or employee. The Board will reconvene the business meeting at 6:15pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room.

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS

A. Second Class Liquor License – Rattan Corp., d/b/a Indo-American Grocery The Board is asked to approve a second class liquor license for Rattan Corp., d/b/a Indo-American Grocery, located at 69 Elliot Street. The corporation recently changed its name and added a new Director, so the Vermont Department of Liquor Control requires a new liquor license

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE A SECOND CLASS LIQUOR LICENSE FOR RATTAN CORP., D/B/A INDO-AMERICAN GROCERY, LOCATED AT 69 ELLIOT STREET.

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS - None

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Police-Fire Facilities Project – Final Report Town Manager Elwell will provide the Board with his Final Project Update on the Police-Fire Facilities Project. He also will discuss the project’s overall financial report that is included in his memorandum dated January 31, 2018.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

10. NEW BUSINESS

A. Approve 2018 Certificate of Highway Mileage – Public Works Department The Board is asked to approve the Certificate of Highway Mileage for the year ending February 10, 2018, as presented in the memorandum dated January 29, 2018, from Public Works Director Steve Barrett.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE CERTIFICATE OF HIGHWAY MILEAGE FOR THE YEAR ENDING FEBRUARY 10, 2018, AS PRESENTED.

B. Bridge Inspection Report - Including Repairs to Bridge #7 (Kyle Gilbert Memorial Bridge on Main Street) The State of Vermont Agency of Transportation, Highway Division, recently identified a missing stone block in the abutment under the Kyle Gilbert Memorial Bridge on Main Street. The Board’s notebooks include a memorandum dated January 29, 2018 from Public Works Director Steve Barrett describing the arrangements that have been made for the repairs. The State’s Bridge Inspection Division requires the Selectboard to verify the Town’s commitment to make the recommended repairs to the bridge abutment.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO COMPLY WITH THE STATE’S RECOMMENDATION TO REPAIR THE KYLE GILBERT MEMORIAL BRIDGE ABUTMENT, AS RECOMMENDED.

C. Committee Appointment The Board is asked to appoint Felicity Ratte to the Planning Commission for a term ending June 30, 2021.

POTENTIAL NOMINATION: FELICITY RATTE TO THE PLANNING COMMISSION FOR A TERM ENDING JUNE 30, 2021.

D. Schedule Selectboard Meetings (i) Reschedule or Relocate March 6 Meeting (due to Town Meeting Day voting) (ii) Schedule Informational Meeting at Academy School on Wednesday, March 14 (Doors open at 6:00pm; Caucuses at 6:30pm; Meeting at 7:00pm) (iii) Organizational Meeting for New Selectboard on Monday, March 26, at 5:30pm

The Board is asked to take action on three meetings during the month of March, as set forth in the memorandum dated January 31, 2018 from Executive Secretary Jan Anderson, as follows:

(i) Relocate the regular March 6 meeting to the Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room;

(ii) Schedule the annual Informational Meeting in advance of Representative Town Meeting on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at Academy School in West Brattleboro with caucuses starting at 6:30pm and the meeting starting at 7:00pm; and

(iii) Schedule the Organizational Meeting to swear-in the new Selectboard members and elect officers on Monday, March 26, 2018 at 5:30pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO (1) RELOCATE THE REGULAR MARCH 6 MEETING TO THE BROOKS MEMORIAL LIBRARY MEETING ROOM; (2) SCHEDULE THE ANNUAL INFORMATIONAL MEETING ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 14, 2018 AT ACADEMY SCHOOL WITH CAUCUSES STARTING AT 6:30PM AND THE MEETING STARTING AT 7:00PM; AND (3) SCHEDULE THE ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING ON MONDAY, MARCH 26, 2018 AT 5:30PM.