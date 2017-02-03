Brattleboro Selectboard Agenda and Notes - February 7, 2017

By cgrotke | Fri, February 03 2017

The Brattleboro Selectboard will take up some energy topics Tuesday night, at their first regular meeting in February at the Municipal Center on Main Street. A potential net metering agreement and a job description for a (volunteer) energy coordinator are on the agenda.

The board will also learn about TIF districts, accept and apply for grants, appoint committee members, and more. You can also bring up other items not on the agenda during public participation.

The Brattleboro Selectboard will meet on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. It is anticipated that the Board will enter into executive session at 5:30pm to discuss contracts, real estate leases, and labor relations agreements with employees, and reconvene the business meeting at 6:15pm.

ASL interpreters will be available for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community members.

BRATTLEBORO SELECTBOARD

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2017

EXECUTIVE SESSION – 5:30PM

REGULAR MEETING - 6:15PM

AGENDA

1. CONVENE REGULAR MEETING

2. APPROVE MINUTES – January 10, January 17, and January 31

3. CHAIR’S REMARKS

4. MANAGER’S COMMENTS

5. SELECTBOARD COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

6. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS - None

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS - None

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Police-Fire Facilities Project – Update

10. NEW BUSINESS

A. Approve 2017 Certificate of Highway Mileage – Public Works Department

B. Engineering Services for Parking Lot Improvements

C. Sky Solar Net Metering Agreement

D. Authorize Town Manager to Release the Right of First Refusal – 1037 Western Avenue

E. Volunteer Energy Coordinator Position

F. Tax Increment Financing (TIF) – Support for Legislative Effort to Open Access to this Economic Development Tool

G. Accept and Appropriate Grant – Interlibrary Loan Courier Pilot Project 2017

H. Approve Grant Application – Aquatic Nuisance Grant and Aid, Planning Services

I. Committee Appointment

11. CORRESPONDENCE/FYI

A. Warrants

12. MEETINGS

See enclosed Town Calendar

13. ADJOURNMENT

MEMORANDUM

To: Selectboard

From: Peter B. Elwell, Town Manager

Re: Administrative Report

Date: February 2, 2017

The following will summarize the proposed motions for the Selectboard meeting on Tuesday, February 7, 2017. The Board will meet in executive session at 5:30pm to discuss contracts, real estate leases, and labor relations agreements with employees. The Board will reconvene the business meeting at 6:15pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room.

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS – None.

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS – None.

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS



A. Police-Fire Facilities Project – Update

Town Manager Elwell will provide the Board with an update on the construction progress at the West Brattleboro Fire Station, the Central Fire Station, and 62 Black Mountain Road.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

10. NEW BUSINESS

A. Approve 2017 Certificate of Highway Mileage – Public Works Department

The Board is asked to approve the Certificate of Highway Mileage for the year ending February 10, 2017, as presented in the memorandum dated January 25, 2017, from Public Works Director Steve Barrett. There are changes to this document this year due to the Selectboard’s 2016 decisions regarding Minshall Street and Wickopee Hill Road.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE CERTIFICATE OF HIGHWAY MILEAGE FOR THE YEAR ENDING FEBRUARY 10, 2017, AS PRESENTED.

B. Engineering Services for Parking Lot Improvements

The Board is asked to authorize the Town Manager to execute a contract with Stevens & Associates in the total amount of $27,000 for design, bidding, and project oversight services associated with upgrades at the Harmony Lot, Preston Lot, Harris Lot, and the parking area at the rear of the Gibson Aiken Center. Previously, the Board tentatively approved this work and the proposed expenditure as summarized in the memorandum dated February 1, 2017, from Assistant Town Manager Moreland.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO AUTHORIZE THE TOWN MANAGER TO EXECUTE THE CONTRACT WITH STEVENS & ASSOCIATES IN THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF $27,000, AS PRESENTED, FOR DESIGN, BIDDING, AND PROJECT OVERSIGHT SERVICES ASSOCIATED WITH UPGRADES AT THE HARMONY LOT, THE PRESTON LOT, THE HARRIS LOT, AND THE PARKING AREA AT THE REAR OF THE GIBSON AIKEN CENTER.

C. Sky Solar Net Metering Agreement

The Board is asked to approve the Net Metering Agreement between the Town and Sky Solar for the purchase of solar net metering credits through the Windham Solid Waste Management District Group Net Metering project, and to authorize the Town Manager to execute that Agreement. The project and its projected impacts are explained in a memorandum dated January 31, 2017, from Assistant Town Manager Moreland.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE NET METERING AGREEMENT FOR THE WINDHAM SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT DISTRICT GROUP NET METERING PROJECT, AND TO AUTHORIZE THE TOWN MANAGER TO EXECUTE THE AGREEMENT FOR THE PURCHASE OF SOLAR NET METERING CREDITS WITH SKY SOLAR.

D. Authorize Town Manager to Release the Right of First Refusal – 1037 Western Avenue

The Board is asked to authorize the Town Manager to execute the Release of Right of First Refusal on property located at 1037 Western Avenue. Alternatively, the Town could exercise its right of first refusal and purchase the property for $400,000. Town Attorney Robert Fisher reviewed this matter and has provided the Board with a history of the property and the Town’s right of first refusal, all as set forth in his memorandum dated January 26, 2017.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO AUTHORIZE THE TOWN MANAGER TO EXECUTE THE RELEASE OF RIGHT OF FIRST REFUSAL ON THE PROPERTY LOCATED AT 1037 WESTERN AVENUE.

E. Volunteer Energy Coordinator Position

The Board is asked to approve a position description for an unpaid volunteer Energy Coordinator as prepared and recommended by Energy Committee Chair Michael Bosworth and Town Manager Peter Elwell. The Board is asked to approve the position description and announce the vacancy.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE VOLUNTEER ENERGY COORDINATOR POSITION DESCRIPTION, AS PRESENTED, AND TO ANNOUNCE THE VACANCY FOR A VOLUNTEER ENERGY COORDINATOR.

F. Tax Increment Financing (TIF) – Support for Legislative Effort to Open Access to this Economic Development Tool

The Board is asked to endorse Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation’s (BDCC’s) advocacy for Brattleboro’s access to the State of Vermont’s Tax Increment Finance (TIF) Program. A brief history and information about the TIF program is contained in the memorandum dated January 31, 2017, from Assistant Town Manager Moreland. No commitment to creating a TIF District is required or recommended at this time.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO ENDORSE THE BRATTLEBORO DEVELOPMENT CREDIT CORPORATION’S ADVOCACY FOR BRATTLEBORO’S ACCESS TO THE STATE OF VERMONT’S TAX INCREMENT FINANCE (TIF) PROGRAM.

G. Accept and Appropriate Grant – Interlibrary Loan Courier Pilot Project 2017

The Board is asked to accept and appropriate the Interlibrary Loan Courier Pilot Project 2017 Grant from the Vermont Department of Libraries in the amount of $180 for an interlibrary loan courier delivery service.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO ACCEPT AND APPROPRIATE THE INTERLIBRARY LOAN COURIER PILOT PROJECT 2017 GRANT FROM THE VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF LIBRARIES IN THE AMOUNT OF $180.

H. Approve Grant Application – Aquatic Nuisance Grant and Aid, Planning Services

The Board is asked to approve the Planning Department’s application for a $3,800 aquatic Nuisance Control Grant from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, Watershed Management program to pay for an aquatic biologist to coordinate a program to survey, document, and provide educational prevention signage regarding invasive aquatic species at locations on the Connecticut River, West River, Sunset Lake, and South Pond. The Town’s Conservation Commission requests the Board’s approval to submit the application as set forth in the memorandum dated January 31, 2017, from Planner Sue Fillion.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE PLANNING DEPARTMENT’S APPLICATION FOR A $3,800 AQUATIC NUISANCE CONTROL GRANT FROM THE VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION, WATERSHED MANAGEMENT PROGRAM.

I. Committee Appointment

The Board is asked to fill the unexpired seat on the Citizen Police Communications Committee (CPCC) for a term ending June 30, 2017

POTENTIAL NOMINATION: ARIEL NELSON TO THE CITIZEN POLICE COMMUNICATIONS COMMITTEE FOR A TERM ENDING JUNE 30, 2017.