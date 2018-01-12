Brattleboro Selectboard Agenda and Notes - January 16, 2018

By cgrotke | Fri, January 12 2018

During their next regular meeting the Brattleboro Selectboard will begin filling in the warnings for Representative Town Meeting 2018. Numerous items will be considered to be placed before representatives, including tax exemptions and appointments.

The fire department will ask to apply for a grant to pay for a portion of the new aerial ladder truck, liquor licenses will be granted, and goals and finances will be reviewed. You can, as always, bring up other items not on the agenda during public participation.

...

The Brattleboro Selectboard will meet on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. It is anticipated that the Board will enter into executive session at 5:45pm to discuss contracts, the negotiation of a real estate lease, and the appointment or evaluation of a public officer or employee, and reconvene the business meeting at 6:15pm. ASL interpreters will be available for deaf and hard-of-hearing community members.

Jan Anderson

Executive Secretary

Brattleboro Town Manager's Office

230 Main Street, Suite 208

Brattleboro, VT 05301

(802) 251-8100

..

BRATTLEBORO SELECTBOARD

TUESDAY, JANUARY 16, 2018

SELECTBOARD MEETING ROOM, MUNICIPAL CENTER

EXECUTIVE SESSION – 5:45PM

REGULAR MEETING - 6:15PM

AGENDA

1. CONVENE REGULAR MEETING

2. APPROVE MINUTES –January 2

3. CHAIR’S REMARKS

4. MANAGER’S COMMENTS

5. SELECTBOARD COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

6. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS

A. First Class Liquor License – Argos LLC, d/b/a Vermont Inn Pizza/VIP Pizza

B. Special Event Permits – Luv Crawl (i) American Crafted Spirits, Inc., d/b/a Silo Distillery, Ruggles & Hunt, 79 Main Street (ii) Caledonia Spirits, Inc., Altiplano, 42 Elliot Street (iii) Citizen Cider LLC, Brattleboro Bike Shop, 165 Main Street (iv) Saxtons River Distillery, LLC, Candle In the Night, 181 Main Street (v) Vermont Distillers, Inc., Taylor for Flowers, 15 Elliot Street (vi) Whetstone Cider Works, LLC., Penelope Wurr, 167 Main Street (vii) Whetstone Station Brewery, Boomerang Clothing Store, 12 Elliot Street

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS - None

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS - None

10. NEW BUSINESS

A. Financial Report – Monthly Report, December

B. Request to Exempt Family Garden, Inc. from Education Taxes for 3 Years

C. Request to Exempt Bradley House from Education Taxes for 1 Year

D. Process for Renewal of Downtown Improvement District Designation – Town Staff and Downtown Brattleboro Alliance (DBA)

E. Approve Appointments for Ratification at Representative Town Meeting (i) Town Clerk (ii) Town Treasurer (iii) Town Attorney

F. Approve Contract – Town Attorney

G. Assistance to Firefighters Grant for Aerial Ladder Truck – Approve Application

H. Review Status of 2017 Selectboard Goals

11. CORRESPONDENCE/FYI

A. Warrants

B. Department Monthly Reports

12. MEETINGS

See enclosed Town Calendar

13. ADJOURNMENT

..

MEMORANDUM

To: Selectboard

From: Peter B. Elwell, Town Manager

Re: Administrative Report

Date: January 12, 2018

------

The following will summarize the proposed motions for the Selectboard meeting on Tuesday, January 16, 2018. The Board will meet in executive session at 5:45pm to discuss contracts, the negotiation of a real estate lease, and the appointment or evaluation of a public officer or employee. The Board will reconvene the business meeting at 6:15pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room.

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS

A. First Class Liquor License – Argos LLC, d/b/a Vermont Inn Pizza/VIP Pizza The Board is asked to approve a first class liquor license for Argos LLC, due to a change in ownership of Vermont Inn Pizza/VIP Pizza at 460 Canal Street. George Anthes, manager of the restaurant, will be present at the meeting.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE A FIRST CLASS LIQUOR LICENSE FOR ARGOS LLC, DOING BUSINESS AS VERMONT INN PIZZA / VIP PIZZA, AT 460 CANAL STREET.

B. Special Event Permits – Luv Crawl (i) American Crafted Spirits, Inc., d/b/a Silo Distillery, Ruggles & Hunt, 79 Main Street (ii) Caledonia Spirits, Inc., Altiplano, 42 Elliot Street (iii) Citizen Cider LLC, Brattleboro Bike Shop, 165 Main Street (iv) Saxtons River Distillery, LLC, Candle In the Night, 181 Main Street (v) Vermont Distillers, Inc., Taylor for Flowers, 15 Elliot Street (vi) Whetstone Cider Works, LLC., Penelope Wurr, 167 Main Street (vii)Whetstone Station Brewery, Boomerang Clothing Store, 12 Elliot Street The Board is asked to approve special event permits for 7 locations where alcohol will be served during the 2018 Luv Crawl event sponsored by the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance (DBA). The event is planned for 5pm to 10pm on Thursday, February 8. Stephanie Bonin, Executive Director of the DBA, will be present at the meeting.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE SPECIAL EVENT PERMITS FOR THE DBA’S LUV CRAWL EVENT ON THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8, FROM 5PM TO 10PM, AS FOLLOWS: TO AMERICAN CRAFTED SPIRITS, DOING BUSINESS AS SILO DISTLLERY, AT RUGGLES AND HUNT, 79 MAIN STREET, TO CALEDONIA SPIRITS AT ALTIPLANO, 42 ELLIOT STREET, TO CITIZEN CIDER AT BRATTLEBORO BIKE SHOP, 165 MAIN STREET, TO SAXTONS RIVER DISTILLERY AT CANDLE IN THE NIGHT, 181 MAIN STREET, TO VERMONT DISTILLERS AT TAYLOR FOR FLOWERS, 15 ELLIOT STREET, TO WHETSTONE CIDER WORKS AT PENELOPE WURR, 167 MAIN STREET, TO WHETSTONE STATION BREWERY AT BOOMERANG, 12 ELLIOT STREET

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS – None.

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS – None.

10. NEW BUSINESS

A. Financial Report – Monthly Report, December Finance Director John O’Connor will present the financial report for the first 6 months of FY18.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

B. Request to Exempt Family Garden, Inc. from Education Taxes for 3 Years The Board is asked to approve a 3-year exemption from education property taxes for Family Garden, Inc., at 861 Western Avenue and, if approved, to add the request to the Warnings for Representative Town Meeting. In 2016, Family Garden requested a 5-year exemption from all local property taxes. The Selectboard recommended a 5-year exemption from municipal taxes and a 2-year exemption from education taxes. Representative Town Meeting approved the Selectboard’s recommendation.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE A 3-YEAR EXEMPTION FROM EDUCATION PROPERTY TAXES FOR FAMILY GARDEN, INC., AT 861 WESTERN AVENUE AND ADD THE REQUEST TO THE WARNINGS FOR REPRESENTATIVE TOWN MEETING.

C. Request to Exempt Bradley House from Education Taxes for 1 Year The Board is asked to approve a 1-year exemption from education property taxes for Bradley House at 65 Harris Avenue and, if approved, to add the request to the Warnings for Representative Town Meeting. In 2016, Bradley House requested a 5-year exemption from all local property taxes. The Selectboard recommended a 5-year exemption from municipal taxes and a 2-year exemption from education taxes. Representative Town Meeting approved the Selectboard’s recommendation.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE A 1-YEAR EXEMPTION FROM EDUCATION PROPERTY TAXES FOR BRADLEY HOUSE AT 65 HARRIS AVENUE AND ADD THE REQUEST TO THE WARNINGS FOR REPRESENTATIVE TOWN MEETING.

D. Process for Renewal of Downtown Improvement District Designation – Town Staff and Downtown Brattleboro Alliance (DBA) The State of Vermont’s Downtown Program requires that designation of a Downtown Improvement District be renewed every 5 years. Brattleboro’s DID is up for renewal in 2018. The Selectboard’s notebooks include a complete copy of the draft application for re-designation prepared by the Town’s Planning Department with assistance from the DBA. At the Selectboard meeting, Town staff will summarize the series of actions required to obtain re-designation and will answer any questions the Selectboard or the public may have about the Town’s DID or about the renewal process. Stephanie Bonin, Executive Director of the DBA, also will be present at the meeting.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

E. Approve Appointments for Ratification at Representative Town Meeting (i) Town Clerk (ii) Town Treasurer (iii) Town Attorney The Board is asked to make the following appointments, subject to ratification by Representative Town Meeting on March 24, 2018:

Hilary Francis as Town Clerk

John O’Connor as Town Treasurer

The Law Firm of Fisher+Fisher as Town Attorney

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPOINT HILARY FRANCIS AS TOWN CLERK FOR A TERM BEGINNING ON MARCH 26, 2018, AND ENDING ON MARCH 23, 2019 AND TO ADD THE APPOINTMENT TO THE WARNINGS FOR REPRESENTATIVE TOWN MEETING.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPOINT JOHN O’CONNOR AS TOWN TREASURER FOR A TERM BEGINNING ON MARCH 26, 2018, AND ENDING ON MARCH 23, 2019 AND TO ADD THE APPOINTMENT TO THE WARNINGS FOR REPRESENTATIVE TOWN MEETING.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPOINT THE LAW FIRM OF FISHER+FISHER AS TOWN ATTORNEY FOR A TERM BEGINNING ON MARCH 26, 2018, AND ENDING ON MARCH 23, 2019 AND TO ADD THE APPOINTMENT TO THE WARNINGS FOR REPRESENTATIVE TOWN MEETING.

F. Approve Contract – Town Attorney The Board is asked to approve a contract with the law firm of Fisher+Fisher to provide legal advice and representation to the Town for a 1-year term beginning in March 2018 and ending in March 2019. The terms of the proposed contract are the same as the existing contract between the Town and Fisher+Fisher, except for a 2% increase in the annual fee. The Selectboard’s notebooks contain a memorandum dated January 11, 2018, from Town Manager Elwell in which he recommends approval of this contract.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE A CONTRACT WITH THE LAW FIRM OF FISHER+FISHER FOR LEGAL ADVICE AND REPRESENTATION FOR A 1-YEAR TERM.

G. Assistance to Firefighters Grant for Aerial Ladder Truck – Approve Application The Board is asked to approve an application for a $475,000 grant (to be matched by $475,000 of Town funds) for purchase of a replacement aerial ladder truck for the Fire Department. This grant application was discussed during recent budget meetings and the purchase of the aerial ladder truck is included in the FY19 Budget that the Selectboard will recommend to Representative Town Meeting.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE AN APPLICATION FOR AN ASSISTANCE TO FIREFIGHTERS GRANT IN THE AMOUNT OF $475,000 TO PAY FOR 50% OF THE COST OF A REPLACEMENT AERIAL LADDER TRUCK.

H. Review Status of 2017 Selectboard Goals Town Manager Elwell has updated the quarterly status report on the implementation of the Selectboard’s annual goals. Also included in the Selectboard’s notebooks is a list of actions taken since September 19, 2017, in furtherance of the Selectboard’s approval of the Town Manager’s recommendations regarding diversity, inclusion, and equity in Brattleboro.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.