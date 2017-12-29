Brattleboro Selectboard Agenda and Notes - January 2, 2018

By cgrotke | Fri, December 29 2017

The Brattleboro Selectboard will consider depositing $5 million into a new money market account as part of their first regular meeting of the new year.

The board will continue their discussion of the FY19 budget, consider a loan to New England School for Circus Arts, approve a tax stabilization agreement, spend some grant funds, and appoint new committee members. Also, for the first time in a long time, there is no need for an update on the police or fire facilities.

You can bring up other items not on the agenda during public participation.

The Brattleboro Selectboard will meet on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. The Board will convene at 5:30pm and conduct interviews for various committees, and then is expected to enter into executive session at 5:45pm to discuss contracts and labor relations agreements with employees. The Board will reconvene at 6:15pm for the regular business meeting.

ASL interpreters will be present for deaf and hard-of-hearing community members.

BRATTLEBORO SELECTBOARD

TUESDAY, JANUARY 2, 2018

SELECTBOARD MEETING ROOM, MUNICIPAL CENTER

COMMITTEE INTERVIEWS – 5:30PM

EXECUTIVE SESSION – 5:45PM

REGULAR MEETING – 6:15PM

AGENDA

1. CONVENE REGULAR MEETING

2. APPROVE MINUTES – December 14 and December 19, 2017

3. CHAIR’S REMARKS

4. MANAGER’S COMMENTS

5. SELECTBOARD COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

6. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS - None

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS - None

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. FY19 Budget - (i) Review Current Status of the Proposed FY19 General Fund Budget

(ii) Consider Matters that Remain Undecided for the FY19 General Fund Budget

10. NEW BUSINESS

A. Open Money Market Account at Brattleboro Savings & Loan

B. Tri-Park Grant – Accept and Appropriate

C. Farm Tax Stabilization Agreement – Approval for Ross Thurber & Amanda Ellis-Thurber

D. Small Business Assistance Program (SBAP) Loan – New England Center for Circus Arts (NECCA)

E. Purchase of Specialized Equipment Using JAG Grant Funds – Police Department

F. Committee Appointments

11. CORRESPONDENCE/FYI

A. Warrants

12. MEETINGS

See enclosed Town Calendar

13. ADJOURNMENT

MEMORANDUM

To: Selectboard

From: Peter B. Elwell, Town Manager

Re: Administrative Report

Date: December 28, 2017

The following will summarize the proposed motions for the Selectboard meeting on Tuesday, January 2, 2018. The Board will convene at 5:30pm to conduct interviews for two committees and then enter into executive session at approximately 5:45pm to discuss contracts and labor relations agreements with employees. The Board will reconvene the business meeting at 6:15pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room.

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS – None.

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS – None.

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. FY19 Budget - (i) Review Current Status of the Proposed FY19 General Fund Budget (ii) Consider Matters that Remain Undecided for the FY19 General Fund Budget Town Manager Elwell will review the current status of the proposed FY19 Budget and the Board will further consider matters that the Board has previously discussed but not yet decided. Background information is set forth in the Selectboard’s notebooks in Town Manager Elwell’s memorandum dated December 28, 2017.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TBD

10. NEW BUSINESS

A. Open Money Market Account at Brattleboro Savings & Loan The Board is asked to authorize Finance Director John O’Connor (acting in his capacity as Town Treasurer) to open a money market account at Brattleboro Savings & Loan with an initial deposit of $5,000,000, as set forth in the Selectboard’s notebooks in Finance Director O’Connor’s memorandum dated December 18, 2017.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO AUTHORIZE FINANCE DIRECTOR JOHN O’CONNOR TO OPEN A MONEY MARKET ACCOUNT AT BRATTLEBORO SAVINGS & LOAN WITH AN INITIAL DEPOSIT OF $5,000,000.

B. Tri-Park Grant – Accept and Appropriate The Board is asked (1) to accept and appropriate a Planning Grant in the amount of $30,000 from the Vermont Community Development Program for preparation of a Tri-Park Master Plan, (2) to authorize the Town Manager to execute the Grant Agreement, and (3) to adopt the Grant Agreement Resolution. The purpose of the grant is to partially fund a Master Plan to address the removal or relocation of certain mobile home units located in flood-prone areas in two mobile home parks owned by Tri-Park Cooperative Housing Corporation, as set forth in the Selectboard’s notebooks in the memorandum dated December 27, 2017 from Planning Director Rod Francis. The grant requires previously approved contributions of $40,000 from the Town and $10,000 from Vermont Housing and Conservation Board.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO (1) ACCEPT AND APPROPRIATE A PLANNING GRANT FROM THE VERMONT COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM IN THE AMOUNT OF $30,000 FOR PREPARATION OF A TRI-PARK MASTER PLAN, (2) AUTHORIZE THE TOWN MANAGER TO EXECUTE THE GRANT AGREEMENT, AND (3) ADOPT THE GRANT AGREEMENT RESOLUTION.

C. Farm Tax Stabilization Agreement – Approval for Ross Thurber & Amanda Ellis-Thurber The Board is asked to approve a Farm Tax Stabilization Agreement with Ross Thurber and Amanda Ellis-Thurber. Finance Director John O’Connor has determined that the Thurbers qualify under the farm tax stabilization program and Town Attorney Robert Fisher has reviewed and approved the Agreement.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE FARM TAX STABILIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ROSS THURBER AND AMANDA ELLIS-THURBER.

D. Small Business Assistance Program (SBAP) Loan – New England Center for Circus Arts (NECCA) The Board is asked to approve a Small Business Assistance Program (SBAP) Loan to New England Center for Circus Arts, Inc. (NECCA) in the amount of $50,000 for 7 years at an interest rate of 3.25%. The SBAP Committee recommends approval of the loan as set forth in the Selectboard’s notebooks in Grants Manager Kim Ellison’s memorandum dated December 21, 2017.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE SMALL BUSINESS ASSISTANCE PROGRAM LOAN TO NEW ENGLAND CENTER FOR CIRCUS ARTS, INC., IN THE AMOUNT OF $50,000 FOR 7 YEARS AT AN INTEREST RATE OF 3.25% WITH TERMS SET FORTH IN THE MEMORANDUM DATED DECEMBER 21, 2017, FROM GRANTS MANAGER KIM ELLISON.

E. Purchase of Specialized Equipment Using JAG Grant Funds – Police Department The Board is asked to award two bids in the total amount of $11,527.50 utilizing funds from a Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) to purchase components of a ballistic vest containment system as follows: (1) to Guardian Uniform, of Springfield, Massachusetts, in the amount of $9,987.50 for the uniform component, and (2) to Jurek Bros., of Greenfield, Massachusetts, in the amount of $1,540 for the equipment portion, all as set forth in the Selectboard’s notebooks in Police Chief Mike Fitzgerald’s memorandum dated December 19, 2017.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO AWARD BIDS TO PURCHASE COMPONENTS OF A BALLISTIC VEST CONTAINMENT SYSTEM AS FOLLOWS: (1) TO GUARDIAN UNIFORM, OF SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, IN THE AMOUNT OF $9,987.50 FOR THE UNIFORM COMPONENT, AND (2) TO JUREK BROS., OF GREENFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, IN THE AMOUNT OF $1,540 FOR THE EQUIPMENT PORTION.

F. Committee Appointments The Board is asked to appoint members to the Citizen Police Communications Committee (CPCC), Design Review Committee (Alternate) and Fence Viewer. The Board held interviews for the CPCC and Fence Viewer at the start of this meeting.

POTENTIAL NOMINATIONS: Citizen Police Communications Committee for term ending 6/19 - ______________ Design Review Committee (Alternate) for term ending 6/18 – Maya Hasegawa Fence Viewer for a term ending 6/18