Brattleboro Selectboard Agenda and Notes - June 6, 2017

By cgrotke | Fri, June 02 2017

Emergency repairs at the Harris Place railroad embankment and at the Living Memorial Park swimming pool will be issues taken up at the Brattleboro Selectboard's first regular meeting in June.

The board will also give a raise to some employees, begin preliminary engineering at the water treatment plant, buy a truck, name a square, and continue their discussion of diversity of town staff. You can participate, and even bring up other items not on the agenda during public participation.

The Brattleboro Selectboard will meet on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. It is anticipated that the Board will enter into executive session at 5:45pm to discuss labor contracts, labor relations agreements with employees, and the negotiation of a real estate lease. The Board will reconvene the business meeting at 6:15pm.

ASL interpreters will be available for deaf and hard-of-hearing community members.

BRATTLEBORO SELECTBOARD

SELECTBOARD MEETING ROOM, MUNICIPAL CENTER

TUESDAY, JUNE 6, 2017

EXECUTIVE SESSION – 5:45PM

REGULAR MEETING - 6:15PM

AGENDA

1. CONVENE REGULAR MEETING

2. APPROVE MINUTES – May 16

3. CHAIR’S REMARKS

4. MANAGER’S COMMENTS

5. SELECTBOARD COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

6. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS - None

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS

A. Truck Bids – Department of Public Works

B. Water Treatment Facility Upgrade – Award Bids to Dufresne Group (i) Preliminary Engineering of Pleasant Valley Water Treatment Facility Upgrade (ii) Waste Process Line Feasibility Study at Pleasant Valley Water Treatment Facility

C. Welcome Center Wastewater Pump Station – Agreement with State of Vermont and Federal Highway Administration

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Diversification of Town Staff – Staff Report and Continued Discussion

B. Police-Fire Facilities Project – (i) Update (ii) Authorization to Purchase Emergency Generators and Telephone Systems

C. Living Memorial Park Swimming Pool Renovation (Phase 1) – Update and Request for Additional Funding

10. NEW BUSINESS

A. Parade Permit – By the People: Brattleboro Goes Fourth

B. Name Private Road – Farm House Square (Retreat Farm)

C. Harris Place Drainage Line – Emergency Capital Improvement Project

D. Police Department Grant Applications (i) Special Investigations Unit/Child Advocacy Center Grant (ii) Drug Task Force Undercover Grant (iii) Bulletproof Vest Partnership

E. Accept and Appropriate Grant - Vermont League of Cities + Towns PACIF Equipment Grant

F. 2% Pay Increase for Non-Union Employees - Effective July 1, 2017

G. Annual Dog Warrant

11. CORRESPONDENCE/FYI

A. Warrants

12. MEETINGS

See enclosed Town Calendar

13. ADJOURNMENT

MEMORANDUM

To: Selectboard

From: Peter B. Elwell, Town Manager

Re: Administrative Report

Date: June 2, 2017

The following will summarize the proposed motions for the Selectboard meeting on Tuesday,

June 6, 2017. The Board will meet in executive session at 5:45pm to discuss contracts, labor relations agreements with employees, and the negotiation of a real estate lease. The Board will reconvene the business meeting at 6:15pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room.

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS – None

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS

A. Truck Bids – Department of Public Works The Board is asked to award the bid to for a Utilities Division service truck to Shearer Chevrolet of South Burlington, Vermont, in the net amount of $23,482 (includes a trade-in allowance of $18,000). The FY17 Utilities Fund Budget includes $42,000 for the purchase of this vehicle. More details are set forth in the memorandum dated May 26, 2017, from Public Works Director Steve Barrett.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO AWARD THE BID TO FOR A UTILITIES DIVISION SERVICE TRUCK TO SHEARER CHEVROLET IN THE NET AMOUNT OF $23,482.

B. Water Treatment Facility Upgrade – Award Bids to Dufresne Group (i) Preliminary Engineering of Pleasant Valley Water Treatment Facility Upgrade (ii) Waste Process Line Feasibility Study at Pleasant Valley Water Treatment Facility A total of $225,000 from the FY17 and FY18 Utilities Fund Budgets has been allocated for design of the generational upgrade of the Water Treatment Facility. As set forth in the memorandum dated May 26, 2017, from Public Works Director Steve Barrett and Highway/Utilities Superintendent Hannah Tyler, the Board is asked to award two bids to Dufresne Group for (1) preliminary engineering in the amount of $120,300, and(2) waste process water line feasibility evaluation in the amount of $59,600, for a total cost of $179,900.

POTENTIAL MOTION #1: TO AWARD TWO BIDS TO DUFRESNE GROUP FOR:

(1) PLEASANT VALLEY WATER TREATMENT FACILITY UPGRADE PRELIMINARY ENGINEERING REPORT IN THE AMOUNT OF $120,300, AND (2) WASTE PROCESS WATER LINE FEASIBILITY EVALUATION IN THE AMOUNT OF $59,600.

C. Welcome Center Wastewater Pump Station –Agreement with State of Vermont and Federal Highway Administration The Board will be asked to approve an agreement with the State of Vermont that will call for the Town to expedite procurement of pumps, switching equipment, and an emergency generator at no cost to the Town. Final details of the agreement are still being worked out as the Selectboard notebooks are being distributed, so the agreement and any related backup materials will be separately distributed on June 5 or June 6.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE AN AGREEMENT WITH THE STATE OF VERMONT AND THE FEDERAL HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION FOR EXPEDITED PROCUREMENT OF PUMPS, SWITCHING EQUIPMENT, AND AN EMERGENCY GENERATOR FOR THE WELCOME CENTER PUMP STATION.

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Diversification of Town Staff – Staff Report and Continued Discussion The Board discussed diversification of Town staff at its meeting on May 2, 2017, and asked for a report from staff about the Town’s current recruitment practices. Town Manager Elwell will report on current practices and recommend next steps. Town Attorney Fisher also will be present to discuss applicable State and Federal laws. Written materials regarding this matter are included in and attached to the memorandum dated June 1, 2017, from Town Manager Elwell. The Selectboard intends to include extensive public participation during its discussion of this matter.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TBD

B. Police-Fire Facilities Project (i) Update (ii) Request for Authorization to Purchase Emergency Generators Town Manager Elwell will provide the Board with an update on construction progress at the Police Station and the Central Fire Station, as set forth in his memorandum dated June 1, 2017. The financial portion of his written report lists administratively approved project expenses and provides an overall summary of the project budget, expenses to date, and funds that have been committed but not yet spent. The project team also will ask the Board to authorize expenditure of funds in the amount of $123,824 for the purchase of 3 emergency generators and 2 telephone systems.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO AUTHORIZE THE TOWN MANAGER TO PROCEED WITH PURCHASE AND INSTALLATION OF EMERGENCY GENERATORS FOR ALL THREE POLICE/FIRE LOCATIONS IN THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF $102,764; WITH THE PURCHASE AND INSTALLATION OF A TELEPHONE SYSTEM AND TELEPHONES FOR THE POLICE STATION IN THE AMOUNT OF $11,070; AND WITH THE PURCHASE AND INSTALLATION OF A TELEPHONE SYSTEM AND TELEPHONES FOR THE CENTRAL FIRE STATION IN THE AMOUNT OF $9,990.

C. Living Memorial Park Swimming Pool Renovation (Phase 1) – Update and Request for Additional Funding As discussed at the Selectboard meeting on May 16, 2017, planned renovations to the swimming pool at Living Memorial Park have been delayed due to the partial failure of repair work performed on the pool last fall. Town Manager Elwell will discuss the current status of the repairs and renovations, as set forth in the memorandum dated June 1, 2017, from Recreation and Parks Director Carol Lolatte, and will ask the Board to approve additional funding in the amount of $10,000 (bringing the total funding for the remedial work to $30,000) to complete the urgently required repairs and open the pool to the public by June 17, 2017.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE ADDITIONAL FUNDING OF $10,000 FOR THE LIVING MEMORIAL PARK SWIMMING POOL RENOVATION PROJECT (PHASE 1).

10. NEW BUSINESS

A. Parade Permit – By the People: Brattleboro Goes Fourth The Board is asked to approve the parade/open air application for the annual Fourth of July parade. Staff comments are included on the application in the Selectboard notebooks.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE PARADE/OPEN AIR APPLICATION FOR THE ANNUAL “BY THE PEOPLE: BRATTLEBORO GOES FOURTH” PARADE.

B. Name Private Road – Farm House Square (Retreat Farm) The Board is asked to approve the name of “Farm House Square” for a private drive at the Retreat Farm.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE NAME OF “FARM HOUSE SQUARE” FOR A PRIVATE DRIVE AT RETREAT FARM.

A. Harris Place Drainage Line – Emergency Capital Improvement Project The Board is asked to approve emergency funding of $121,513 and to authorize the Town Manager to approve a contract in that amount to ECI of South Burlington, Vermont, for urgently needed improvements to the Harris Place drainage system and the embankment that goes down to the railroad tracks. ECI is an approved firm for work in close proximity to the railroad and the price for this work is less than what was estimated by a local engineer. More details are provided in the memorandum dated May 30, 2017, from Assistant Town Manager Moreland and the memorandum dated May 31, 2017, (with photographs) from Public Works Director Barrett and Highway/Utilities Superintendent Tyler.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO AUTHORIZE THE TOWN MANAGER TO APPROVE A CONTRACT IN THE AMOUNT OF $121,513 WITH E.C.I. OF SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, FOR AN EMERGENCY CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROJECT TO REPAIR THE HARRIS PLACE DRAINAGE SYSTEM AND THE ADJACENT EMBANKMENT.

B. Approve Police Department Grant Applications (i) Special Investigations Unit/Child Advocacy Center Grant (ii) Drug Task Force Undercover Grant (iii) Bulletproof Vest Partnership The Board is asked to approve three grant applications for the Police Department, as follows: (1) Special Investigations Unit/Child Advocacy Center Grant from the State of Vermont in the amount of $60,000; (2) Drug Task Force Undercover Grant from the Vermont Department of Public Safety in the amount of $85,000; and (3) Bulletproof Vest Partnership Grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance in the amount of $5,075. Memoranda from Grants Manager Kim Ellison and Police Chief Michael Fitzgerald are included in the Board’s back-up materials.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THREE GRANT APPLICATIONS FOR THE POLICE DEPARTMENT, AS FOLLOWS: (1) SPECIAL INVESTIGATIONS UNIT/CHILD ADVOCACY CENTER GRANT FROM THE STATE OF VERMONT IN THE AMOUNT OF $60,000; (2) DRUG TASK FORCE UNDERCOVER GRANT FROM THE VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY IN THE AMOUNT OF $85,000; AND (3) BULLETPROOF VEST PARTNERSHIP FROM THE BUREAU OF JUSTICE ASSISTANCE IN THE AMOUNT OF $5,075.

C. Accept and Appropriate Grant – Vermont League of Cities and Towns PACIF Equipment Grant The Board is asked to accept and appropriate a PACIF Equipment Grant from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns in the amount of $4,422.23, as set forth in the memorandum dated May 23, 2017, from Grants Manager Kim Ellison.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO ACCEPT AND APPROPRIATE A PACIF EQUIPMENT GRANT FROM THE VERMONT LEAGUE OF CITIES AND TOWNS IN THE AMOUNT OF $4,422.23.

D. 2% Pay Increase for Non-Union Employees - Effective July 1, 2017 The Board is asked to approve a 2% pay increase for non-union employees, effective July 1, 2017, as recommended in the memorandum dated June 1, 2017, from Town Manager Elwell. This action would maintain internal equity among Town employees and is consistent with the FY18 Budget that was approved by the Selectboard and by Representative Town Meeting.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE A 2% PAY INCREASE FOR NON-UNION EMPLOYEES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2017.

E. Annual Dog Warrant The Board is asked to approve the annual dog warrant. The warrant contains the names of owners who have failed to license their dogs this year. Tickets may be issued to owners with unlicensed animals after the Board approves the warrant.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE ANNUAL DOG WARRANT.