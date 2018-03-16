Brattleboro Selectboard Agenda and Notes - March 20, 2018

By cgrotke | Fri, March 16 2018

At the next regular meeting of the Brattleboro Selectboard, five local establishments will discuss recent liquor violations and corrective actions taken since. If the board is satisfied with their responses, they’ll be granted their annual liquor license renewals.

Other items on the agenda include a new contract with the Brattleboro Firefighters Association, a monthly finance report, a report from and appointment to the Windham Regional Commission, and some grant matters.

For Representative Town Meeting fans, there is also the annual assignment of motions on articles, when board members traditionally squirm as the longest-to-read article is assigned.

...

The Brattleboro Selectboard will meet on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at 6:15pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. ASL interpreters will be available for deaf and hard-of-hearing community members.

BRATTLEBORO SELECTBOARD

TUESDAY, MARCH 20, 2018

SELECTBOARD MEETING ROOM, MUNICIPAL CENTER

REGULAR MEETING - 6:15PM

AGENDA

1. CONVENE REGULAR MEETING

2. APPROVE MINUTES – March 6 and March 14

3. CHAIR’S REMARKS

4. MANAGER’S COMMENTS

5. SELECTBOARD COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

6. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS

A. Annual Renewal of Liquor Licenses and Outside Consumption Permit – Review of Selected Licensees (i) Avenue Grocery (ii) Price Chopper (iii) Indo-American Grocery (iv) A&B Squared, d/b/a Arkham (with Outside Consumption Permit) (v) Hotel Pharmacy

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS - None

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS - None

10. NEW BUSINESS

A. Financial Report – Monthly Report, February, Finance Department

B. Windham Regional Commission Matters (i) Representatives’ Annual Report to Selectboard (ii) Appointment of Town Representatives

C. Collective Bargaining Agreement with Brattleboro Professional Firefighters Association – Approve Agreement

D. Bulletproof Vests 2017 – Accept and Appropriate

E. VCDP Implementation Grant Closeout – Public Hearing, G.S. Precision

F. Assignment of Motions on Articles - For Representative Town Meeting on March 24, at 8:30am, Brattleboro Area Middle School Multipurpose Room

11. CORRESPONDENCE/FYI

A. Warrants

B. Department Monthly Reports

12. MEETINGS

See enclosed Town Calendar

13. ADJOURNMENT

MEMORANDUM

To: Selectboard

From: Peter B. Elwell, Town Manager

Re: Administrative Report

Date: March 16, 2018

The following will summarize the proposed motions for the Selectboard meeting on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. The Board will meet at 6:15pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room.

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS

A. Annual Renewal of Liquor Licenses and Outside Consumption Permit – Review of Selected Licensees (i) Avenue Grocery (ii) Price Chopper (iii) Indo-American Grocery (iv) A&B Squared, d/b/a Arkham (with Outside Consumption Permit) (v) Hotel Pharmacy

At the February 20 Selectboard meeting when the Board was asked to approve annual liquor license renewals, it was noted that two businesses (Avenue Grocery and Price Chopper) had been cited by the Vermont Department of Liquor Control (DLC) for serving alcohol to minors and that one business (Indo-American Grocery) had been cited by DLC for several violations. The Board requested that representatives from Avenue Grocery, Price Chopper, and Indo-American Grocery appear at the March 20 Selectboard meeting to discuss the violations and any corrective actions. In addition, Cassandra Holloway, from Brattleboro Area Prevention Coalition, indicated that other establishments may have received liquor violations but were not reported on the annual renewal list. The Board asked Town Clerk Hilary Francis to obtain names from DLC of any other establishments that had been cited by DLC for serving alcohol to minors and to ask representatives from those businesses to appear before the Selectboard at the March 20 meeting. Town Clerk Francis reports that A&B Squared (d/b/a Arkham) and Hotel Pharmacy also received such citations during the past year. Representatives from all five noted establishments are expected to attend the March 20 meeting. If the Board is satisfied with the businesses’ corrective actions, it is asked to approve the annual liquor license renewals for Avenue Grocery, Price Chopper, Indo-American Grocery, and Hotel Pharmacy. The Board also is asked to approve the annual liquor license renewal and outside consumption permit for A&B Squared, d/b/a Arkham.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE: (1) THE ANNUAL LIQUOR LICENSE RENEWALS FOR AVENUE GROCERY, PRICE CHOPPER, INDO-AMERICAN GROCERY, HOTEL PHARMACY, AND A&B SQUARED, D/B/A ARKHAM, AND (2) THE OUTSIDE CONSUMPTION PERMIT FOR A&B SQUARED, D/B/A ARKHAM.

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS - None

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS - None

10. NEW BUSINESS

A. Financial Report – Monthly Report, February, Finance Department Finance Director John O’Connor will present the financial report for February 2018.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

B. Windham Regional Commission Matters (i) Representatives’ Annual Report to Selectboard (ii) Appointment of Town Representatives The Town of Brattleboro appoints two representatives each year to the Windham Regional Commission to serve one-year terms for the period of April 1 through March 31. The representatives are asked to report to the Selectboard annually at the end of their terms. Planning Commission Chair Elizabeth McLoughlin and Planning Services Director Rod Francis were the Town’s WRC representatives last year (and for the past several years) and they request that the Board appoint them as the Town’s representatives to the Windham Regional Commission for another one-year term starting April 1, 2018. The memorandum dated March 13, 2018, from Rod Francis summarizes the representatives’ annual report and is attached to a more extensive WRC Work Program and Budget for FY2018.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPOINT ELIZABETH MCLOUGHLIN AND ROD FRANCIS AS BRATTLEBORO’S REPRESENTATIVES TO THE WINDHAM REGIONAL COMMISSION FOR THE PERIOD OF APRIL 1, 2018 THROUGH MARCH 31, 2019.

C. Collective Bargaining Agreement with Brattleboro Professional Firefighters Association – Approve Agreement

The Town and the Brattleboro Professional Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 4439 (BPFA) have been negotiating the terms of a collective bargaining agreement for the period from July 1, 2016, through June 30, 2019. The parties have agreed to terms and the BPFA membership has approved the agreement. The Board is asked to approve the agreement as presented.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE TOWN OF BRATTLEBORO AND THE BRATTLEBORO PROFESSIONAL FIREFIGHTERS ASSOCIATION, IAFF LOCAL 4439, FOR THE PERIOD FROM JULY 1, 2016, THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019, AS PRESENTED.

D. Bulletproof Vests 2017 – Accept and Appropriate The Board is asked to accept and appropriate a Bulletproof Vest Grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance in the amount of $4,053.08 to purchase bullet proof vests.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO ACCEPT AND APPROPRIATE A BULLETPROOF VEST GRANT FROM THE BUREAU OF JUSTICE ASSISTANCE IN THE AMOUNT OF $4,053.08 TO PURCHASE BULLET PROOF VESTS.

E. VCDP Implementation Grant Closeout – Public Hearing, G.S. Precision The Board is asked to hold a public hearing to close out the grant in the amount of $1,000,000 from the Agency of Commerce and Community Development to support the expansion of G.S. Precision.

NO MOTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

F. Assignment of Motions on Articles - For Representative Town Meeting on March 24, at 8:30am, at the Brattleboro Area Middle School Multipurpose Room The Board is asked to assign motions that each member will read at Representative Town Meeting on March 24, 2018.

NO MOTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.