Brattleboro Selectboard Agenda and Notes - March 21, 2017

It's the final regular Brattleboro Selectboard meeting before Representative Town Meeting, and before the newly-elected members are sworn-in. The current board is still keeping busy, though, with an agenda that includes financial reports, facilities updates, a compost agreement, utility rates, renewable energy proposals, grants, loans, and assignment of duties.

You can, as always, bring up other items not on the agenda during public participation.

The Brattleboro Selectboard will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. It is anticipated that the Board will enter into executive session at 6:00pm to discuss the evaluation of a public officer or employee, and reconvene the business meeting at 6:15pm.

ASL interpreters will be available for the deaf and hard of hearing community members.

Jan Anderson

Executive Secretary

Brattleboro Town Manager's Office

(802) 251-8100

BRATTLEBORO SELECTBOARD

TUESDAY, MARCH 21, 2017

EXECUTIVE SESSION – 6:00PM

REGULAR MEETING - 6:15PM

AGENDA

1. CONVENE REGULAR MEETING

2. APPROVE MINUTES – March 7 and March 15

3. CHAIR’S REMARKS

4. MANAGER’S COMMENTS

5. SELECTBOARD COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

6. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS

A. Festival Permit – Four Seasons Media, Inc. (WTSA), Brattleboro Brewers Festival

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS

A. Review Utility Fund Finances and Rate Model

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Police-Fire Facilities Building Project – Update

10. NEW BUSINESS

A. Financial Report – Monthly Report, February, Finance Department

B. Windham Regional Commission Matters (i) Representatives’ Annual Report to Selectboard (ii) Appointment of Town Representatives

C. Solid Waste Matters (i) Compost Agreement with Windham Solid Waste Management District (WSWMD) (ii) Addendum #5 to Service Contract with Triple T Trucking

D. Consistency Review for Proposals to the Windham County Renewable Energy Program (WCREP) (i) “Multi-Unit Nanogrid” Proposal by George Harvey (ii) “Downtown Brattleboro Building Energy Program” Proposal by Tad Montgomery (iii) “Anaerobic Digester Project” by Sky Clean Energy Ltd. and Dynamic Organics, LLC

E. Approve Small Business Assistance Program (SBAP) Loan – Black Pearl, LLC, d/b/a Peter Havens

F. Accept and Appropriate Vermont Department of Libraries Grant – First Wednesdays, Brooks Memorial Library

G. Assignment of Motions on Articles - For Representative Town Meeting on March 25, at 8:30am, Brattleboro Area Middle School Multipurpose Room

H. Selectboard Organizational Meeting - Confirm Special Meeting, March 27, at 5:30pm, Selectboard Meeting Room

11. CORRESPONDENCE/FYI

A. Warrants

B. Department Monthly Reports

12. MEETINGS

See enclosed Town Calendar

13. ADJOURNMENT

MEMORANDUM

To: Selectboard

From: Peter B. Elwell, Town Manager

Re: Administrative Report

Date: March 16, 2017

The following will summarize the proposed motions for the Selectboard meeting on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. The Board will meet in executive session at 6:00pm to discuss the evaluation of a public officer or employee. The Board will reconvene the business meeting at 6:15pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room.

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS

A. Festival Permit – Four Seasons Media, Inc. (WTSA), Brattleboro Brewers Festival

The Board is asked to approve a Festival Permit to Four Seasons Media, Inc. (WTSA) for the Brattleboro Brewers Festival to be held in the Famolare Field on Old Guilford Road on Saturday, May 27, from 12:00pm to 4:00pm. Kelli Corbeil, president of Four Seasons Media, Inc., and General Manager of WTSA, will attend the meeting to speak about the festival.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE A FESTIVAL PERMIT TO FOUR SEASONS MEDIA, INC. FOR THE BRATTLEBORO BREWERS FESTIVAL TO BE HELD IN THE FAMOLARE FIELD ON OLD GUILFORD ROAD ON SATURDAY, MAY 27, FROM 12:00PM TO 4:00PM.

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS

A. Review Utility Fund Finances and Rate Model

The Board is asked to consider Town Manager Elwell’s memorandum dated March 16, 2017, in which he provides information about Utility Fund finances and capital projects and explains why staff recommends that the utility rate ordinance remain unchanged until its expiration in 2019.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Police-Fire Facilities Building Project – Update Town Manager Elwell will provide the Board with an update on the opening of the West Brattleboro Fire Station and on the construction progress at the Central Fire Station and 62 Black Mountain Road, as set forth in his memorandum dated March 16, 2017. The financial portion of his written report lists administratively approved project expenses and provides an overall summary of the project budget, expenses to date, and funds that have been committed but not yet spent.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

10. NEW BUSINESS

A. Financial Report – Monthly Report, February, Finance Department

Finance Director John O’Connor will present the February 2017 financial report.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

B. Windham Regional Commission Matters (i) Representatives’ Annual Report to Selectboard (ii) Appointment of Town Representatives

Planning Services Director Rod Francis and Planning Commission Chair Elizabeth McLoughlin serve as Town representatives to the Windham Regional Commission. The Board has asked the representatives to periodically provide a report to the Board. Rod Francis will be present at the meeting to discuss his memorandum dated March 16, 2017, and accompanying materials.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

The Board also is asked to appoint two Brattleboro representatives to the Windham Regional Commission for the period April 1, 2017, through March 31, 2018. Rod Francis and Elizabeth McLoughlin have indicated their continued desire to serve as the Town’s representatives.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPOINT ELIZABETH MCLOUGHLIN AND ROD FRANCIS AS BRATTLEBORO REPRESENTATIVES TO THE WINDHAM REGIONAL COMMISSION FOR THE PERIOD APRIL 1, 2017, THROUGH MARCH 31, 2018.

C. Solid Waste Matters (i) Compost Agreement with Windham Solid Waste Management District (WSWMD) (ii) Addendum #5 to Service Contract with Triple T Trucking

The Board is asked to approve an agreement with the WSWMD for the processing of Brattleboro’s compostable organic waste and an addendum to the existing contract with Triple T Trucking for the collection and transportation of Brattleboro’s recycling materials and compostable organic waste. The details regarding both matters are set forth in the memorandum dated March 10 from Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland.

POTENTIAL MOTION #1: TO APPROVE A COMPOST AGREEMENT WITH THE WINDHAM SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT DISTRICT AND TO AUTHORIZE TOWN MANAGER ELWELL TO EXECUTE THAT AGREEMENT ON BEHALF OF THE TOWN.

POTENTIAL MOTION #2: TO APPROVE ADDENDUM #5 TO THE SERVICE CONTRACT WITH TRIPLE T TRUCKING AND TO AUTHORIZE TOWN MANAGER ELWELL TO EXECUTE ADDENDUM #5 ON BEHALF OF THE TOWN.

D. Consistency Review for Proposals to the Windham County Renewable Energy Program (WCREP) (i) “Multi-Unit Nanogrid” Proposal by George Harvey (ii) “Downtown Brattleboro Building Energy Program” Proposal by Tad Montgomery (iii) “Anaerobic Digester Project” by Sky Clean Energy Ltd. and Dynamic Organics, LLC. The Board is asked to confirm that three privately sponsored proposals for WCREP grants are not inconsistent with the Town Plan. For background information on this matter, the Selectboard’s notebooks contain a memorandum dated March 16, 2017, from Planning Services Director Rod Francis and project related materials submitted by each proposer.

POTENTIAL MOTION #1: TO APPROVE A TOWN PLAN CONFORMANCE LETTER TO GEORGE HARVEY FOR HIS “MULTI-UNIT NANOGRID” PROPOSAL.

POTENTIAL MOTION #2: TO APPROVE A TOWN PLAN CONFORMANCE LETTER TO TAD MONTGOMERY FOR HIS “DOWNTOWN BRATTLEBORO BUILDING ENERGY PROGRAM” PROPOSAL.

POTENTIAL MOTION #3: TO APPROVE A TOWN PLAN CONFORMANCE LETTER TO DYNAMIC ORGANICS, LLC, FOR ITS “ANAEROBIC DIGESTER PROJECT” PROPOSAL.

E. Approve Small Business Assistance Program (SBAP) Loan –

Black Pearl, LLC, d/b/a Peter Havens

The Board is asked to approve a Small Business Assistance Program loan in the amount of $70,000 for 7 years at 3.25% interest to The Black Pearl, LLC, d/b/a Peter Havens, for renovations, equipment, and leasehold improvements to fund the expansion of Peter Havens Restaurant located at 34 Elliot Street.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE A SMALL BUSINESS ASSISTANCE PROGRAM LOAN IN THE AMOUNT OF $70,000 FOR 7 YEARS AT 3.25% INTEREST TO THE BLACK PEARL, LLC, D/B/A PETER HAVENS.

F. Accept and Appropriate Vermont Department of Libraries Grant –

First Wednesdays, Brooks Memorial Library The Board is asked to accept and appropriate the First Wednesdays Grant in the amount of $640 from the Vermont Department of Libraries for public programming.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO ACCEPT AND APPROPRIATE THE FIRST WEDNESDAYS GRANT IN THE AMOUNT OF $640 FROM THE VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF LIBRARIES.

G. Assignment of Motions on Articles - For Representative Town Meeting on March 25, at 8:30am, Brattleboro Area Middle School Multipurpose Room The Board is asked to assign motions that each member will read at Representative Town Meeting on March 25, 2017.

NO MOTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

H. Selectboard Organizational Meeting –

Confirm Special Meeting, March 27, at 5:30pm, Selectboard Meeting Room The Board is asked to confirm the special meeting of the Selectboard on Monday, March 27, 2017, at 5:30pm, to swear in the new Board members and elect the Board’s officers for 2017-2018.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.