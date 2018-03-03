Brattleboro Selectboard Agenda and Notes - March 6, 2018

By cgrotke | Fri, March 02 2018

A short agenda is in store for a Town Meeting Day Selectboard meeting, to be held at the Library as to accomodate voters at the Municipal Center.

One of the bigger items on the agenda is a discussion with DPW Director Steve Barrett on the topic of potholes and winter road maintenance. The budget is just about spent but winter conditions could continue.

The Brewer’s Fest will get a permit for their beer festival, the skatepark will receive $3,000 toward the project costs, and a letter regarding Act 46 school taxes will be up for discussion. You can bring up other items not on the agenda during public participation.

The Brattleboro Selectboard will meet on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 in the Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room (2nd floor). It is anticipated that the Board will enter into executive session at 5:30pm to discuss contracts, labor relations agreements with employees, pending or probable civil litigation, and the negotiation of a real estate lease, and will reconvene at 6:15pm for the regular business meeting. NOTE the change in location.

ASL interpreters will be available for deaf and hard-of-hearing community members.

Jan Anderson

Executive Secretary

Brattleboro Town Manager's Office

230 Main Street, Suite 208

Brattleboro, VT 05301

(802) 251-8100

BRATTLEBORO SELECTBOARD

TUESDAY, MARCH 6, 2018

EXECUTIVE SESSION – 5:30PM

REGULAR MEETING - 6:15PM

BROOKS MEMORIAL LIBRARY CONFERENCE ROOM (2ND FLOOR)

AGENDA

1. CONVENE REGULAR MEETING

2. APPROVE MINUTES – February 20, February 26, and March 1

3. CHAIR’S REMARKS

4. MANAGER’S COMMENTS

5. SELECTBOARD COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

6. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS A. Festival Permit – Four Seasons Media, Inc. (WTSA), Brattleboro Brewers Festival

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS - None

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS - None

10. NEW BUSINESS

A. Vermont Community Foundation (VCF) Spark Connecting Community Grant – Approve Application, Recreation & Parks Department

B. Winter Road Maintenance – Discussion

C. Tax Implications of Act 46 Merger on Brattleboro Property Tax – Proposed Letter to Vermont State Board of Education and Vermont Agency of Education

11. CORRESPONDENCE/FYI

A. Warrants

12. MEETINGS

See enclosed Town Calendar

13. ADJOURNMENT

MEMORANDUM

To: Selectboard

From: Peter B. Elwell, Town Manager

Re: Administrative Report

Date: March 2, 2018

------------

The following will summarize the proposed motions for the Selectboard meeting on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. The Board will meet in executive session at 5:30pm to discuss contracts, labor relations agreements with employees, pending or probable civil litigation, and the negotiation of a real estate lease. The Board will reconvene the business meeting at 6:15pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room.

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS

A. Festival Permit – Four Seasons Media, Inc. (WTSA), Brattleboro Brewers Festival The Board is asked to approve a Festival Permit for Four Seasons Media, Inc., to host the Brattleboro Brewers Festival on Saturday, May 26, 2018, from 12:00pm to 4:00pm on the Famolare Field, located at 40 University Way. The festival showcases New England microbrews and ciders. More details about the festival and permit are included in the memorandum dated February 21, 2018, from Town Clerk Hilary Francis.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE A FESTIVAL PERMIT FOR FOUR SEASONS MEDIA, INC., TO HOST THE BRATTLEBORO BREWERS FESTIVAL ON MAY 26, 2018, FROM 12:00PM TO 4:00PM ON THE FAMOLARE FIELD, LOCATED AT 40 UNIVERSITY WAY.

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS - None

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS - None

10. NEW BUSINESS

A. Vermont Community Foundation (VCF) Spark Connecting Community Grant – Approve Application, Recreation & Parks Department The Board is asked to approve the application for a Vermont Community Foundation (VCF) Spark Connecting Community Grant in the amount of $3,000 to help pay for construction of a Skatepark at Living Memorial Park.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE APPLICATION FOR A VERMONT COMMUNITY FOUNDATION (VCF) SPARK CONNECTING COMMUNITY GRANT IN THE AMOUNT OF $3,000 TO HELP PAY FOR CONSTRUCTION OF A SKATEPARK AT LIVING MEMORIAL PARK.

B. Winter Road Maintenance – Discussion During the presentation of the February monthly financial report at the February 20 Selectboard meeting, it was noted that the winter road maintenance budget for the year had already been nearly expended. A discussion followed regarding the particular challenges of this winter’s weather (including numerous storms, some severe cold, and some warm days as high as 70+ degrees) and the extensive development of potholes throughout the town. Board Members asked Steve Barrett, Director of Public Works, to come to the March 6 meeting to discuss the condition and repair of the roads.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

C. Tax Implications of Act 46 Merger on Brattleboro Property Tax – Proposed Letter to Vermont State Board of Education & Vermont Agency of Education Selectboard Member Dave Schoales asks the Board to consider sending a letter to the State Board of Education and the Agency of Education seeking their approval of the Alternative Governance Structure application submitted by local school boards, school board members, and concerned citizens.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TBD