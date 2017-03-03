Brattleboro Selectboard Agenda and Notes - March 7, 2017

By cgrotke | Fri, March 03 2017

The Brattleboro Selectboard will discuss the possibility of a change in speed limit for Rt 142 at their regular meeting, to be held in the library on Town Meeting Day.

The board will also review progress with the police and fire facilities, renew an agreement with the Brattleboro Community Justice Center, apply for some money for a battery-powered “jaws of life” tool, tend to committee matters, and approve liquor licenses. They will also tour a newly-renovated Brooks Memorial Library.

You can bring up other issues not on the agenda during public participation.

The Brattleboro Selectboard will meet on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 in the Meeting Room (top floor) at the Brooks Memorial Library (NOTE THE CHANGE IN LOCATION). It is anticipated that the Board will enter into executive session at 5:15pm to discuss contracts, labor relations agreements with employees, pending or probable civil litigation, the negotiation of a real estate purchase or lease, and the evaluation of a public officer or employee. The Board will reconvene the business meeting at 6:15pm in the Meeting Room (top floor) at the Brooks Memorial Library.

ASL interpreters will be available for the deaf and hard-of-hearing members of the community.

BRATTLEBORO SELECTBOARD

TUESDAY, MARCH 7, 2017

EXECUTIVE SESSION – 5:15PM

REGULAR MEETING - 6:15PM

BROOKS MEMORIAL LIBRARY MEETING ROOM (Top Floor)

AGENDA

1. CONVENE REGULAR MEETING

2. APPROVE MINUTES – February 21

3. CHAIR’S REMARKS

4. MANAGER’S COMMENTS

5. SELECTBOARD COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

6. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS

A. Renewal of First Class Liquor License and Outside Consumption Permit - Delta Pie Brattleboro, LLC, d/b/a Ramunto’s Brick Oven Pizza

B. Renewal of Second Class Liquor License – W G Daley, Inc., d/b/a Vermont Country Deli

C. Second Class Liquor License – Avenue Grocery, LLC

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS - None

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS A. Police-Fire Facilities Building Project - Update

10. NEW BUSINESS

A. Route 142 Speed Limit

B. Brattleboro Community Justice Center (BCJC) Memorandum of Understanding

C. Approve Grant Application – Homeland Security Equipment Special Operations Enhancement Grant, Fire Department

D. Committee Matters (i) Approve Request from BASIC (Brattleboro Area Skatepark Is Coming) to Remove Joe Bushey due to Relocation from Area (ii) Announce BASIC and Other Committee Vacancies

E. Tour of Library Renovations

11. CORRESPONDENCE/FYI

A. Warrants

12. MEETINGS

See enclosed Town Calendar

13. ADJOURNMENT

MEMORANDUM

To: Selectboard

From: Peter B. Elwell, Town Manager

Re: Administrative Report

Date: March 2, 2017

The following will summarize the proposed motions for the Selectboard meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. The Board will meet in executive session at 5:15pm in the Meeting Room (top floor) at the Brooks Memorial Library to discuss contracts, labor relations agreements with employees, pending or probable civil litigation, the negotiation of a real estate purchase or lease, and the evaluation of a public officer or employee. The Board will reconvene the business meeting at 6:15pm in the Meeting Room at the Brooks Memorial Library.

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS

A. Renewal of First Class Liquor License and Outside Consumption Permit – Delta Pie Brattleboro, LLC, d/b/a Ramunto’s Brick Oven Pizza

At the Selectboard meeting on February 21, 2017, the Board approved the renewal of liquor licenses from a list of several establishments. Two establishments had more than one violation in the past year for serving liquor to minors and the Board asked that representatives from those establishments appear before the Board before their licenses were renewed. Ramunto’s Brick Oven Pizza, located at 1111 Putney Road, was one of the establishments whose licenses were not renewed. David Ingerman and Frankie Candido, from Ramunto’s Brick Oven Pizza, will appear before the Board to discuss the establishment’s liquor practices.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE RENEWAL OF THE FIRST CLASS LIQUOR LICENSE AND OUTSIDE CONSUMPTION PERMIT FOR DELTA PIE BRATTLEBORO, LLC., D/B/A RAMUNTO’S BRICK OVEN PIZZA, LOCATED AT 1111 PUTNEY ROAD.

B. Renewal of Second Class Liquor License – W G Daley, Inc., d/b/a Vermont Country Deli At the Selectboard meeting on February 21, 2017, the Board approved the renewal of liquor licenses from a list of several establishments. Two establishments had more than one violation in the past year for serving liquor to minors and the Board asked that representatives from those establishments appear before the Board before their licenses were renewed. Vermont Country Deli, located at 436 Western Avenue, was one of the establishments whose license was not renewed. The corporate president, William G. Daley, will appear before the Board to discuss the establishment’s liquor practices.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE RENEWAL OF THE SECOND CLASS LIQUOR LICENSE FOR W G DALEY, INC., D/B/A VERMONT COUNTRY DELI, LOCATED AT 436 WESTERN AVENUE.

C. Second Class Liquor License – Avenue Grocery, LLC The Board is asked to approve a new Second Class Liquor License for Avenue Grocery, LLC, located at 82 Western Avenue. The store is being sold to Katharine Bachler and Scott Berzofsky with an anticipated closing date of April 1, 2017, as set forth in the memorandum dated February 23, 2017, from Town Clerk Hilary Francis. Ms. Bachler and Mr. Berzofsky will be present at the meeting.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE SECOND CLASS LIQUOR LICENSE FOR AVENUE GROCERY, LLC, LOCATED AT 82 WESTERN AVENUE.

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS – None

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Police-Fire Facilities Building Project – Update Town Manager Elwell will provide the Board with an update on the construction progress at the West Brattleboro Fire Station, the Central Fire Station, and 62 Black Mountain Road, as set forth in his memorandum dated March 2, 2017. The financial portion of his written report lists administratively approved project expenses (there are no new ones since the last report) and provide an overall summary of the project budget, expenses to date, and funds that have been committed but not yet spent.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

10. NEW BUSINESS

A. Route 142 Speed Limit

The Board is asked to authorize staff to commence the formal process of preparing for the possible increase of the speed limit from 25mph to 35mph between Royal Road and the southern terminus of the Town’s jurisdiction on Route 142 (Vernon Road). The Selectboard’s notebooks contain memoranda from Town Manager Elwell and Police Chief Fitzgerald explaining the reasons for staff proposing this change.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE CONCEPT OF INCREASING THE SPEED LIMIT ON VERNON ROAD (ROUTE 142) FROM 25 MPH TO 35 MPH BETWEEN ROYAL ROAD AND THE TRANSITION FROM TOWN JURISDICTION TO STATE HIGHWAY.

B. Brattleboro Community Justice Center (BCJC) Memorandum of Understanding The Board is asked to approve a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between BCJC and the Town. The document was prepared and approved by Town Attorney Fisher and is recommended by Town Manager Elwell and the BCJC Board of Directors, as summarized in a memorandum dated March 2, 2017, from Town Manager Elwell.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING BETWEEN THE TOWN OF BRATTLEBORO AND THE BRATTLEBORO COMMUNITY JUSTICE CENTER AND TO AUTHORIZE THE TOWN MANAGER TO SIGN THE MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING ON BEHALF OF THE TOWN.

C. Approve Grant Application – Homeland Security Equipment Special Operations Enhancement Grant, Fire Department The Board is asked to approve the Fire Department’s application for a Homeland Security HSU Equipment Grant in the amount of $28,085 from the Vermont Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security to pay for a battery operated extrication tool (the “jaws of life”), as set forth in the memoranda dated February 27, 2017, from Grants Manager Ellison and Fire Chief Bucossi.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE FIRE DEPARTMENT’S APPLICATION FOR A HOMELAND SECURITY HSU EQUIPMENT GRANT IN THE AMOUNT OF $28,085 FROM THE VERMONT DIVISION OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AND HOMELAND SECURITY.

D. Committee Matters (i) Approve Request from BASIC (Brattleboro Area Skatepark Is Coming) to Remove Joe Bushey due to Relocation from Area (ii) Announce BASIC and Other Committee Vacancies The Board is asked to approve the request from BASIC (Brattleboro Area Skatepark Is Coming) to remove Joe Bushey from the committee due to his relocation from the area. The Board is then asked to announce the seat vacated by Mr. Bushey, to announce other committee vacancies, and to extend the deadline for applications for the Volunteer Energy Coordinator position.

POTENTIAL MOTION #1: TO APPROVE THE REQUEST FROM BASIC (BRATTLEBORO AREA SKATEPARK IS COMING) TO REMOVE JOE BUSHEY FROM THE COMMITTEE DUE TO HIS RELOCATION FROM THE AREA, AND TO ANNOUNCE THE VACANT SEAT.

POTENTIAL MOTION #2: TO EXTEND UNTIL MARCH 15 THE DEADLINE FOR APPLICATIONS FOR THE VOLUNTEER ENERGY COORDINATOR POSITION.

E. Tour of Library Renovations Renovations to the Brooks Memorial Library have taken place over the past several months. Library Director Starr LaTronica will provide a tour of the renovated library.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.