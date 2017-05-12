Brattleboro Selectboard Agenda and Notes - May 16, 2017

By cgrotke | Fri, May 12 2017

Energy efficiency at the the Wastewater Treatment Plant and Drinking Water Asset Management will be among the issues taken up by the Brattleboro Selectboard at their next regular meeting at the Municipal Center.

A parking study will get underway, various grants and agreements will be discused and signed, and the FY18 Parking and Utility Budgets will be up for review. There's also a little issue with Pay As You Throw bag revenue being less than expected.

You can bring up other items not on the agenda during public participation, and can stay and discuss any of the agenda items as they are presented.

The Brattleboro Selectboard will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 6:15pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. ASL interpreters will be available for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community members.

BRATTLEBORO SELECTBOARD

SELECTBOARD MEETING ROOM, MUNICIPAL CENTER

TUESDAY, MAY 16, 2017

REGULAR MEETING - 6:15PM

AGENDA

1. CONVENE REGULAR MEETING

2. APPROVE MINUTES – May 2

3. CHAIR’S REMARKS

4. MANAGER’S COMMENTS

5. SELECTBOARD COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

6. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS

A. Special Event Permit - Strolling of the Heifers Friday Street Festival (i) Spirits of Old Bennington

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS

A. Wastewater Treatment Plant Energy Efficiency Analysis

B. Drinking Water Asset Management Grant – Ratify Town Manager’s Decision to Apply

C. FY18 Utility Fund Budget – Discussion

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Selectboard Goals for 2017-2018 – Discussion and Possible Approval

B. Police-Fire Facilities Project – Update and Proposed Communications Purchases

10. NEW BUSINESS

A. Financial Report – Monthly Report for April, Finance Department

B. Subordination Agreement – Whetstone Station Associates, LLC

C. Accept and Appropriate Grant – 2017 Aquatic Nuisance Control Grant

D. Governor’s Highway Safety Program Grant – Ratify Town Manager’s Decision to Apply

E. Brattleboro Local Emergency Operations Plan – Approval

F. Parking Study Contract – Approval

G. FY18 Parking Budget – Discussion

H. FY18 Solid Waste Budget – Discussion

I. Town Committees and Boards - Announce Vacancies

11. CORRESPONDENCE/FYI

A. Warrants

B. Department Monthly Reports

12. MEETINGS

See enclosed Town Calendar

13. ADJOURNMENT

MEMORANDUM

To: Selectboard

From: Peter B. Elwell, Town Manager

Re: Administrative Report

Date: May 11, 2017

--------

The following will summarize the proposed motions for the Selectboard meeting on Tuesday,

May 16, 2017. The Board will convene at 6:15pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room.

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS

A. Special Event Permit - Strolling of the Heifers Friday Street Festival (i) Spirits of Old Bennington The Board is asked to approve a special event permit for Spirits of Old Bennington. This vendor will join seven other vendors that were previously approved by the Board

to participate in the Strolling of the Heifers Friday Night Street Festival. The liquor samplings will take place inside of the River Garden, located at 157 Main Street, from 5:00pm to 9:00pm.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE SPECIAL EVENT PERMIT FOR SPIRITS OF OLD BENNINGTON TO PARTICIPATE IN THE STROLLING OF THE HEIFERS FRIDAY NIGHT STREET FESTIVAL INSIDE OF THE RIVER GARDEN, LOCATED AT 157 MAIN STREET, ON JUNE 2, 2017, FROM 5:00PM TO 9:00PM.

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS

A. Wastewater Treatment Plant Energy Efficiency Analysis The Town’s Energy Committee, Efficiency Vermont, and Process Energy Services, LLC, suggest that an energy process audit be conducted at the wastewater treatment plant to determine means of reducing the amount of electricity consumed at the plant. Efficiency Vermont has agreed to evenly split the cost of the process audit with the Town ($6,450 each), as set forth in the memorandum dated May 2, 2017 from Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland. The Board is asked to authorize the Town Manager to accept the proposed scope of work submitted by Process Energy Services, LLC, and to authorize the Town Manager to execute the cost of sharing agreement with Efficiency Vermont.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO AUTHORIZE THE TOWN MANAGER TO ACCEPT THE PROPOSED SCOPE OF WORK SUBMITTED BY PROCESS ENERGY SERVICES, LLC, AND TO AUTHORIZE THE TOWN MANAGER TO EXECUTE THE COST SHARING AGREEMENT WITH EFFICIENCY VERMONT, FOR THE ENERGY PROCESS AUDIT AT THE TOWN’S WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT.

B. Drinking Water Asset Management Grant – Ratify Town Manager’s Decision to Apply The Board is asked to ratify Town Manager Elwell’s decision to apply for a Drinking Water Asset Management Grant in the amount of $20,000. The grant had an application deadline date of May 12, 2017. As set forth in the memorandum dated May 11, 2017, from the Public Works Department, the Town was strongly encouraged by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (VTDEC) to apply for the grant to assist with a variety of activities, including developing an asset inventory, assessing condition of assets, life cycle costs, mapping, and developing succession plans for DPW staff. VTDEC suggested that the Town would be a strong candidate for the grant award.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO RATIFY THE TOWN MANAGER’S DECISION TO APPLY FOR A DRINKING WATER ASSET MANAGEMENT GRANT IN THE AMOUNT OF $20,000.

C. FY18 Utility Fund Budget – Discussion The Board is asked to consider staff’s proposed FY18 budget for the Utilities Fund.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE FY18 UTILITIES FUND BUDGET AND CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN.

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Selectboard Goals for 2017-2018 – Discussion and Possible Approval The Board is asked to continue its discussion regarding goals for 2017-2018.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE 2017-2018 ANNUAL SELECTBOARD GOALS, AS PRESENTED.

B. Police-Fire Facilities Project – Update and Proposed Communications Purchases Town Manager Elwell will provide the Board with an update on construction progress at the Central Fire Station and 62 Black Mountain Road, as set forth in his memorandum dated May 11, 2017. The financial portion of his written report lists administratively approved project expenses (and credits) and provides an overall summary of the project budget, expenses to date, and funds that have been committed but not yet spent.

The Board is asked to approve additional expenditures, as follows: (1) dispatch equipment in the amount of $71,917; (2) dispatch furnishings in the amount of $25,831.86; and (3) radio tower in the amount of $16,400.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE EXPENDITURES FOR: (1) DISPATCH EQUIPMENT IN THE AMOUNT OF $71,917; (2) DISPATCH FURNISHINGS IN THE AMOUNT OF $25,831.86; AND (3) RADIO TOWER IN THE AMOUNT OF $16,400; FOR THE POLICE STATION CONSTRUCTION PROJECT.

10. NEW BUSINESS

A. Financial Report – Monthly Report for April, Finance Department Finance Director John O’Connor will present the April, 2017 financial report.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

B. Subordination Agreement – Whetstone Station Associates, LLC The Whetstone Station Associates, LLC is refinancing its mortgages and has asked the Town to subordinate the Small Business Assistance Program (SBAP) mortgage. The SBAP loan will remain in third position. The SBAP Loan Review Committee will meet on Monday, May 15, to review the request and will make a recommendation, which will be provided to the Board at the May 16 meeting. The Subordination Agreement will be reviewed by the Town Attorney prior to execution.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE REQUEST FROM WHETSTONE STATION ASSOCIATES, LLC TO SUBORDINATE ITS SMALL BUSINESS ASSISTANCE PROGRAM MORTGAGE, AND AUTHORIZE THE TOWN MANAGER TO EXECUTE THE SUBORDINATION AGREEMENT WHEN IT HAS BEEN APPROVED BY THE TOWN ATTORNEY.

C. Accept and Appropriate Grant – 2017 Aquatic Nuisance Control Grant The Board is asked to accept and appropriate the 2017 Aquatic Nuisance Control Grant from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, Watershed Management Program, in the amount of $1,560 for a program to survey, document, and provide educational prevention signage regarding invasive aquatic species, as set forth in the memorandum dated May 4, 2017, from Grants Manager Kim Ellison.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO ACCEPT AND APPROPRIATE THE 2017 AQUATIC NUISANCE CONTROL GRANT FROM THE VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION, WATERSHED MANAGEMENT PROGRAM, IN THE AMOUNT OF $1,560.

D. Governor’s Highway Safety Program Grant – Ratify Town Manager’s Decision to Apply The Board is asked to approve the Police Department’s grant application for a Governor’s Highway Safety Grant from the Vermont Agency of Transportation, in the amount of $18,637.75, to pay for enforcement of occupancy protection and DUI laws, as set forth in the memorandum dated May 5, 2017, from Grants Manager Kim Ellison.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE GRANT APPLICATION FOR A GOVERNOR’S HIGHWAY SAFETY GRANT FROM THE VERMONT AGENCY OF TRANSPORTATION, IN THE AMOUNT OF $18,637.75.

E. Brattleboro Local Emergency Operations Plan – Approval The Board is asked to adopt the 2017 Brattleboro Emergency Operations Plan and authorize the Town Manager to certify its adoption, as set forth in the memorandum dated May 2, 2017, from Fire Chief (and Emergency Management Coordinator) Mike Bucossi.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO ADOPT THE 2017 BRATTLEBORO EMERGENCY OPERATIONS PLAN AND AUTHORIZE THE TOWN MANAGER TO CERTIFY ITS ADOPTION.

F. Parking Study Contract – Approval The Board is asked to award the bid for consultant services to Desman, Inc., in the amount of $25,825, to undertake a Downtown Parking Study in furtherance of the adopted Town Plan, as set forth in the memorandum dated May 2, 2017, from Planning Director Rod Francis.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO AWARD THE BID FOR CONSULTANT SERVICES TO DESMAN, INC., IN THE AMOUNT OF $25,825, TO UNDERTAKE A DOWNTOWN PARKING STUDY.

G. FY18 Parking Budget – Discussion The Board is asked to consider staff’s proposed FY18 budget for the Parking Fund.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE FY18 PARKING FUND BUDGET AND CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN.

H. FY18 Solid Waste Budget – Discussion The Board is asked to consider staff’s proposed FY18 budget for the Solid Waste Fund, including transfer of $75,000 from the General Fund to offset lower than expected revenues from the sale of pay-as-you-throw trash bags.

POTENTIAL MOTION #1: TO APPROVE THE FY18 SOLID WASTE BUDGET.

POTENTIAL MOTION #2: TO APPROVE THE TRANSFER OF $75,000 FROM THE GENERAL FUND TO THE SOLID WASTE FUND.

I. Town Committees and Boards - Announce Vacancies The Board is asked to announce vacancies on all of the Town’s committees and boards for terms beginning on July 1, 2018. Applications may be submitted to the Town Manager’s Office. It is anticipated that the Board will make appointments at its meeting on June 20.

NO MOTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.