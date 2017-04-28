Brattleboro Selectboard Agenda and Notes - May 2, 2017

By cgrotke | Fri, April 28 2017

At their first regular meeting in May, the Brattleboro Selectboard will adopt a “Resolution for Compassion in Brattleboro,” and discuss diversity of Town staff. There will be a presentation by VTrans on reconstructing Putney Road, a pumper-rescue truck will be purchased, paving will be approved, an Energy Coordinator will be appointed, and another $70,000 in grant applications for for the Brattleboro skatepark will be pursued.

The board will also return to more routine business such as board rules and goals, festival permits, and reviewing the Comprehensive Review of Town Operations. You can participate by attending, at the Municipal Center on Main Street.

The Brattleboro Selectboard will meet on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. The Board will conduct interviews of applicants for the Energy Coordinator position at 5:45pm. It is anticipated that the Board will then enter into executive session at approximately 6:00pm to discuss contracts, labor relations agreements with employees, and negotiation of a real estate lease. The Board will reconvene the business meeting at 6:15pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room.

ASL interpreters will be available for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community members.

BRATTLEBORO SELECTBOARD

SELECTBOARD MEETING ROOM, MUNICIPAL CENTER

TUESDAY, MAY 2, 2017

COMMITTEE INTERVIEWS – 5:45PM

EXECUTIVE SESSION – 6:00PM

REGULAR MEETING - 6:15PM

AGENDA

1. CONVENE REGULAR MEETING

2. APPROVE MINUTES – April 18

3. CHAIR’S REMARKS

4. MANAGER’S COMMENTS

5. SELECTBOARD COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

6. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION

7. SPECIAL PRESENTATION

A. Putney Road Reconstruction Project Update – VTrans and Green International

8. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS

A. Special Event Permits - Strolling of the Heifers Friday Street Festival (i) Caledonia Spirits, Inc. (ii) 14th Star Brewing Co. (iii) Groennfell Meadery LLC (iv) Hall Home Place LLC (v) Matt & Harry’s Hard Cider (vi) Stonecutter Spirits (vii) Vermont Distillers, Inc.

B. Second Class Liquor License – GR414, Inc., 414 Canal Street

9. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS - None

10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Police-Fire Facilities Project – Update

B. Rules for Conduct of Meetings and Hearings – Discussion and Possible Approval

C. July 2017 Meeting Schedule – Proposal to Meet on July 11 and not on July 4 or 18

11. NEW BUSINESS

A. Charter for Compassion – Resolution

B. Paul Cameron - Resolution

C. Appoint Energy Coordinator

D. Guilford Street Paving Project Bid Award

E. Bonnyvale Road Retaining Wall Bid Award

F. Purchase of Fire Department Rescue/Pumper – Final Approval

G. Skatepark Grant Applications – Recreation & Parks Department on behalf of BASIC (Brattleboro Area Skatepark Is Coming) (i) TD Charitable Foundation Grant from TD Bank (ii) Community Partners Grant from Lowe’s Charitable and Educational Foundation

H. Rental Housing Improvement Program (RHIP) Loan Committee (i) Accept Resignation of Annette Cappy (i) Appoint Jon Hoover as Representative from the Brattleboro Area Affordable Housing Corporation

I. First Annual Update of Comprehensive Review of Town Operations (CRTO) and Discussion of Selectboard Goals for 2017-2018

J. Diversification of Town Staff – Discussion

12. CORRESPONDENCE/FYI

A. Warrants

13. MEETINGS

See enclosed Town Calendar

14. ADJOURNMENT

The following will summarize the proposed motions for the Selectboard meeting on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. The Board will conduct interviews of applicants for the Energy Coordinator position at 5:45pm, then meet in executive session at approximately 6:00pm to discuss contracts, labor relations agreements with employees, and negotiation of a real estate lease. The Board will reconvene the business meeting at 6:15pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room.

7. SPECIAL PRESENTATION

A. Putney Road Reconstruction Project Update – VTrans and Green International Representatives from the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) and their engineering consultant, Green International, will provide an update and presentation on the Putney Road Reconstruction Project. The design for the project has been revised to incorporate suggestions from prior public hearings; to increase safety for drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians; and to minimize the encroachment of the project into adjacent private properties. The Board is asked to express the Town’s continued support for the refinement and ultimate construction of the proposed project.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO EXPRESS THE TOWN OF BRATTLEBORO’S CONTINUED SUPPORT FOR THE VERMONT AGENCY OF TRANSPORTATION’S PUTNEY ROAD RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT.

8. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS

A. Special Event Permits - Strolling of the Heifers Friday Street Festival (i) Caledonia Spirits, Inc. (ii) 14th Star Brewing Co. (iii) Groennfell Meadery LLC (iv) Hall Home Place LLC (v) Matt & Harry’s Hard Cider (vi) Stonecutter Spirits (vii)Vermont Distillers, Inc. The Board is asked to approve seven special event permits for the Strolling of the Heifers Friday Night Street Festival. The liquor samplings will take place inside of the River Garden, located at 157 Main Street, from 5:00pm to 8:30pm.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE SPECIAL EVENT PERMITS FOR THE STROLLING OF THE HEIFERS FRIDAY NIGHT STREET FESTIVAL INSIDE OF THE RIVER GARDEN, LOCATED AT 157 MAIN STREET, FROM 5:00PM TO 8:30PM, FOR THE FOLLOWING VENDORS:

CALEDONIA SPIRITS, INC., 14TH STAR BREWING CO., GROENNFELL MEADERY LLC, HALL HOME PLACE LLC, MATT & HARRY’S HARD CIDER, STONECUTTER SPIRITS, VERMONT DISTILLERS, INC.

B. Second Class Liquor License – GR414, Inc., 414 Canal Street The Board is asked to approve a Second Class Liquor License for GR414 Inc. (formerly the Canal Street Gulf Gas Station), located at 414 Canal Street. New owners have purchased the business and request a new liquor license.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE A SECOND CLASS LIQUOR LICENSE FOR GR414 INC., LOCATED AT 414 CANAL STREET.

9. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS - None

10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Fire Facilities Project – Update Town Manager Elwell will provide the Board with an update on construction progress at the Central Fire Station and 62 Black Mountain Road, as set forth in his memorandum dated April 27, 2017.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

B. Rules for Conduct of Meetings and Hearings – Discussion and Possible Approval At the April 4 Selectboard meeting, the Board discussed possible revisions to the Rules for Conduct of Meetings and Hearings (“the Rules”). The proposed revisions are included in the Rules document that is provided in the back-up materials. The Board is asked to continue discussion of the Rules and possibly approve them, as presented.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE MODIFIED RULES FOR CONDUCT OF MEETINGS AND HEARINGS, AS PRESENTED.

C. July 2017 Meeting Schedule – Proposal to Meet on July 11 and not on July 4 or 18 The Board’s first meeting in July falls on the Fourth of July holiday. Staff proposes that the Board cancel the July 4 and July 18 meetings and meet only one time in July on July 11, 2017, as set forth in the memorandum dated April 12, 2017, from Town Manager Elwell.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO CANCEL THE JULY 4 AND JULY 18 SELECTBOARD MEETINGS AND TO SCHEDULE A SELECTBOARD MEETING FOR JULY 11, 2017.

11. NEW BUSINESS

A. Charter for Compassion – Resolution On March 7, 2017, the voters of the Town of Brattleboro overwhelming approved the following Town Meeting Article: “Shall the Town of Brattleboro vote to advise the Selectboard to become a Compassionate City as articulated in the Charter for Compassion?” Town Manager Elwell has since researched the Charter for Compassion and met with James and Dorothy Levinson, a father/daughter team leading the grass roots effort to promote the Charter’s objectives in our region. As described in Town Manager Elwell’s memorandum dated April 26, 2017, he and the Levinsons have agreed upon a framework for collaboration and together recommend Selectboard approval of the “Resolution for Compassion in Brattleboro” that is included in the back-up materials.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE RESOLUTION FOR COMPASSION IN BRATTLEBORO, AS PRESENTED.

B. Paul Cameron – Resolution At Representative Town Meeting on March 25, 2017, Richard Evers asked that the Town issue a resolution to thank Paul Cameron for his dedication and achievements as the Town’s Energy Coordinator. That recommendation was unanimously approved by the members who were present. The Board is asked to approve the “Resolution in Grateful Recognition of Paul Cameron” that is included in the back-up materials.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE RESOLUTION IN GRATEFUL RECOGNITION OF PAUL CAMERON, AS PRESENTED.

C. Appoint Energy Coordinator The Board previously announced the vacancy for the Volunteer Energy Coordinator position. Three applications were received and the Board will conduct interviews of the applicants prior to the start of the May 2 Selectboard meeting. The Board is asked to nominate and appoint the new Energy Coordinator.

POTENTIAL NOMINATIONS: TBD

D. Guilford Street Paving Project Bid Award The Board is asked to award the bid for the Guilford Street paving project to Vermont Roadworks LLC, of Guilford, Vermont, in the amount of $35,728.45, as set forth in the memorandum dated April 26, 2017, from the Department of Public Works.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO AWARD THE BID FOR THE GUILFORD STREET PAVING PROJECT TO VERMONT ROADWORKS LLC IN THE AMOUNT OF $35,728.45.

E. Bonnyvale Road Retaining Wall Bid Award The Board is asked to award the bid for the Bonnyvale Road Retaining Wall Project to Bernie LaRock & Son, Inc., of Guilford, Vermont, in the amount of $118,400, as set forth in the memorandum dated April 26, 2017, from the Department of Public Works.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO AWARD THE BID FOR THE BONNYVALE ROAD RETAINING WALL PROJECT TO BERNIE LAROCK & SON, INC., IN THE AMOUNT OF $118,400.

F. Purchase of Fire Department Rescue/Pumper – Final Approval The Board is asked to approve the purchase proposal from Pierce Manufacturing, Inc., in the amount of $535,496, for the purchase of the Fire Department’s rescue/pumper truck. The cash purchase of the rescue/pumper was previously approved by the Selectboard and Representative Town Meeting and the use of the HGAC-Buy Program was previously approved by the Selectboard. Authorization of a pre-pay purchase from Pierce for $535,496 is the final step in the policy-level approval process for this matter and will enable staff to proceed with placing the order. As set forth in the proposal, if payment is paid to Pierce by July 15, 2017, the contract price will be reduced from $562,870 to $535,496, providing a savings of $27,374.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE PURCHASE PROPOSAL FROM PIERCE MANUFACTURING, INC., IN THE AMOUNT OF $535,496, FOR THE PRE-PAID PURCHASE OF A RESCUE/PUMPER TRUCK FOR THE FIRE DEPARTMENT, AND TO AUTHORIZE THE TOWN MANAGER TO PROCEED WITH THIS PURCHASE.

G. Skatepark Grant Applications – Recreation & Parks Department on behalf of BASIC (Brattleboro Area Skatepark Is Coming) (i) TD Charitable Foundation Grant from TD Bank (ii) Community Partners Grant from Lowe’s Charitable and Educational Foundation The Board is asked to approve two grant applications by the Recreation and Parks Department, on behalf of BASIC (Brattleboro Area Skatepark Is Coming), for design and construction of a Skatepark at Living Memorial Park, as follows: (1) TD Charitable Foundation Grant from TD Bank in the amount of $45,000; and (2) Community Partners Grant from Lowe’s Charitable and Educational Foundation in the amount of $25,000, as set forth in the memorandum dated April 20, 2017 from the Grants Manager Kim Ellison.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE TWO GRANT APPLICATIONS BY THE RECREATION AND PARKS DEPARTMENT, ON BEHALF OF BASIC (BRATTLEBORO AREA SKATEPARK IS COMING), FOR DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION OF A SKATEPARK AT LIVING MEMORIAL PARK, AS FOLLOWS: (1) TD CHARITABLE FOUNDATION GRANT FROM TD BANK IN THE AMOUNT OF $45,000; AND (2) COMMUNITY PARTNERS GRANT FROM LOWE’S CHARITABLE AND EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION IN THE AMOUNT OF $25,000.

H. Rental Housing Improvement Program (RHIP) Loan Committee (i) Accept Resignation of Annette Cappy (i) Appoint Jon Hoover as Representative from the Brattleboro Area Affordable Housing Corporation The Board is asked to accept the resignation from Annette Cappy from the Rental Housing Improvement Program (RHIP) Loan Committee and appoint Jon Hoover to the RHIP Loan Committee, as requested in the memorandum dated April 14, 2017, from Grants Manager Kim Ellison.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO ACCEPT THE RESIGNATION OF ANNETTE CAPPY FROM THE RENTAL HOUSING IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM LOAN COMMITTEE AND TO APPOINT JON HOOVER TO THE RENTAL HOUSING IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM LOAN COMMITTEE.

I. First Annual Update of Comprehensive Review of Town Operations (CRTO) and Discussion of Selectboard Goals for 2017-2018 Town Manager Elwell will provide the Board with the first annual update of the Comprehensive Review of Town Operations (CRTO). The Board is asked to approve the updated CRTO. The Board is also asked to discuss, and possibly approve, the Selectboard’s goals for 2017-2018. In the back-up materials, Town Manager Elwell provided copies of the Board’s 2016-2017 goals, with annotations to indicate the degree to which each goal was achieved, and a list of proposed goals for 2017-2018.

POTENTIAL MOTION #1: TO APPROVE THE UPDATED COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF TOWN OPERATIONS, AS PRESENTED.

POTENTIAL MOTION #2: TO APPROVE THE LIST OF SELECTBOARD GOALS FOR 2017-2018, AS PRESENTED.

J. Diversification of Town Staff – Discussion In response to a question that was raised at one of the candidate forums during the 2017 Selectboard election campaign, the Board will consider the matter of diversity in the Town staff.

NO MOTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.