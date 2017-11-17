Brattleboro Selectboard Agenda and Notes - November 21, 2017

By cgrotke | Fri, November 17 2017

A revised ordinance to ban single-use plastic bags will be taken up by the Brattleboro Selectboard at their next regular meeting. If there aren’t objections, a 2.25 mil bag limit will be adopted.

Much of the remaining meeting time is related to money. The board will get a monthly finance report and begin discussing revenues, capital, and capital projects in the FY2019 proposed budget. The million dollar fire truck under consideration as a capital purchase will be discussed in early December.

Some taxes will be abated, committee vacancies announced, and a new step for liquor license applicants will also be up for discussion. You can also bring up other items not already on the agenda during public participation.

The Brattleboro Selectboard will meet on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. It is anticipated that the Board will convene at 5:30pm and immediately enter into executive session to discuss contracts, mediation, the appointment of a public officer or employee, and labor relations agreements with employees. The Board will reconvene at 6:15pm for the regular business meeting. Please note that the Board will discuss a portion of the FY19 Proposed Budget which is included in a separate document and can be found on the homepage of the Town’s website under “News.”

ASL interpreters will be available for deaf and hard-of-hearing community members.

Jan Anderson

Executive Secretary

Brattleboro Town Manager's Office

230 Main Street, Suite 208

Brattleboro, VT 05301

(802) 251-8100

BRATTLEBORO SELECTBOARD

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2017

SELECTBOARD MEETING ROOM, MUNICIPAL CENTER

EXECUTIVE SESSION – 5:30PM

REGULAR MEETING - 6:15PM

AGENDA

1. CONVENE REGULAR MEETING

2. APPROVE MINUTES – November 7

3. CHAIR’S REMARKS

4. MANAGER’S COMMENTS

5. SELECTBOARD COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

6. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS

A. Addendum to Liquor Application – Requested by Cassandra Holloway of the Brattleboro Area Prevention Coalition

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS

A. Abate Past Due Utility Balances – Two Mobile Homes at Tri Park Cooperative Housing

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Police-Fire Facilities Project – Update

B. Ordinance to Ban Single-Use Plastic Bags – Second Reading of Amended Ordinance and Public Hearing Chapter 7 (Ordinance Regulating the Collection and Disposal of Solid Waste), Section 2 (Regulating Single-Use Plastic Bags within the Town), Articles I through VII

10. NEW BUSINESS

A. Financial Report – Monthly Report, October

B. FY19 Proposed Budget (i) Revenues (ii) Capital (a) Projects (b) Equipment (except for the proposed aerial ladder truck)

C. Committee Vacancies and Appointments (a) Appointment to the Recreation & Parks Board (b) Announce Committee Vacancies

11. CORRESPONDENCE/FYI

A. Warrants

B. Department Monthly Reports

12. MEETINGS

See enclosed Town Calendar

13. ADJOURNMENT

MEMORANDUM

To: Selectboard

From: Peter B. Elwell, Town Manager

Re: Administrative Report

Date: November 16, 2017

The following will summarize the proposed motions for the Selectboard meeting on Tuesday, November 21, 2017. The Board will meet in executive session at 5:30pm to discuss contracts, mediation, the appointment of a public officer or employee, and labor relations agreements with employees. The Board will reconvene the business meeting at 6:15pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room.

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS

A. Addendum to Liquor Application – Requested by Cassandra Holloway of the Brattleboro Area Prevention Coalition The Board is asked to approve expansion of the Town’s liquor license application review procedure to include review of each establishment’s Alcohol Sales Policy. Currently, licensees are required to certify that they have a written Alcohol Sales Policy that complies with the requirements set forth in Chapter 11 of the Town’s Code of Ordinances.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO REQUEST STAFF TO WORK WITH THE BRATTLEBORO AREA PREVENTION COALITION TO DEVELOP AN ALCOHOL SALES POLICY REVIEW PROCEDURE FOR CONSIDERATION AT A FUTURE SELECTBOARD MEETING.

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS

A. Abate Past Due Utility Balances – Two Mobile Homes at Tri Park Cooperative Housing

In 2015, the Selectboard established a precedent for writing off past due utility bills that have been deemed to be uncollectible. There currently are two such accounts. Both involve mobile homes in the Tri-Park Cooperative. One has been abandoned and the other was destroyed by fire. The total amount of the proposed write-off is $750.52.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE ABATEMENT OF PAST DUE UTILITY BILLS FOR 46 VALLEY ROAD (IN THE AMOUNT OF $266.69) AND 3 RECORD DRIVE (IN THE AMOUNT OF $483.83).

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Police-Fire Facilities Project – Update Town Manager Elwell will provide an update on the final stages of construction and the overall project finances.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

B. Ordinance to Ban Single-Use Plastic Bags – Second Reading of Amended Ordinance and Public Hearing Chapter 7 (Ordinance Regulating the Collection and Disposal of Solid Waste), Section 2 (Regulating Single-Use Plastic Bags within the Town), Articles I through VII The Board is asked to hold another second reading and public hearing on the proposed ordinance. The additional second reading is required because the Board modified the mil thickness in the ordinance at the Selectboard meeting on November 7, 2017.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE AMENDMENTS TO CHAPTER 7, AS PRESENTED.

10. NEW BUSINESS

A. Financial Report – Monthly Report, October Finance Director John O’Connor will summarize the status of the FY18 Town Budget through the first 4 months of the fiscal year.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

B. FY19 Proposed Budget (i) Revenues (ii) Capital (a) Projects (b) Equipment (except for the proposed aerial ladder truck) The Board, staff, and the public will review all projected revenues and most proposed capital expenditures that are included within staff’s proposed FY19 Budget. The one exception will be the proposed replacement of the Fire Department’s aerial ladder truck. It will be discussed separately at the Selectboard meeting on December 5, 2017, due to the magnitude of that expense (estimated to be $1 million) and the complexity of the options for financing that expense.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

C. Committee Vacancies and Appointments (a) Appointment to the Recreation & Parks Board (b) Announce Committee Vacancies The Board is asked to fill a seat on the Recreation and Parks Board. The Board currently has one vacancy and one applicant has applied. The Board also is asked to announce vacancies on other committees and boards.

POTENTIAL NOMINATION: TODD FONTAINE TO THE RECREATION AND PARKS BOARD FOR A TERM ENDING IN JUNE OF 2010.