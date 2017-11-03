Brattleboro Selectboard Agenda and Notes - November 7, 2017

By cgrotke | Fri, November 03 2017

A short agenda with big topics is on hand for the Brattleboro Selectboard at their next regular meeting. They'll be at the library, not the Municipal Center, due to voting.

The plastic bag ban, FY19 Proposed Budget, and an update on diversity, equity and inclusion are featured. They’ll also appoint committee meembers, approve a grant, and discuss the downtown survey.

You can bring up other items not on the agenda during public participation.

The Brattleboro Selectboard will meet on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 in the Meeting Room at the Brooks Memorial Library (second floor). (Note the change in location for this meeting only).

It is anticipated that the Board will convene at 5:30pm and immediately enter into executive session to discuss contracts, pending or probable civil litigation, mediation, collective bargaining with employees, and the negotiation of a real estate lease. The Board will reconvene for the regular business meeting at 6:15pm. ASL interpreters will be available for deaf and hard-of-hearing community members.

BRATTLEBORO SELECTBOARD

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2017

BROOKS MEMORIAL LIBRARY MEETING ROOM

EXECUTIVE SESSION – 5:30PM

REGULAR MEETING - 6:15PM

AGENDA

1. CONVENE REGULAR MEETING

2. APPROVE MINUTES – October 17

3. CHAIR’S REMARKS

4. MANAGER’S COMMENTS

5. SELECTBOARD COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

6. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS -- None

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS -- None

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Police-Fire Facilities Project – Update

B. Ordinance to Ban Single-Use Plastic Bags – Second Reading and Public Hearing Chapter 7 (Ordinance Regulating the Collection and Disposal of Solid Waste), Section 2 (Regulating Single-Use Plastic Bags within the Town), Articles I through VII

10. NEW BUSINESS

A. Groundworks Request for $10,000 to Support the Seasonal Overflow Shelter

B. FY19 Proposed Budget (i) Town Manager’s Overview (ii) Schedule Upcoming Meetings for Selectboard Review/Discussion

C. Town Support for Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity – Status Report

D. Community Survey re: Downtown Brattleboro – Status Report

E. Committee Appointments (i) Ratify School’s Appointment to Traffic Safety Committee (ii) Other Town Committees/Boards

11. CORRESPONDENCE/FYI

A. Warrants

12. MEETINGS

See enclosed Town Calendar

13. ADJOURNMENT

MEMORANDUM

To: Selectboard

From: Peter B. Elwell, Town Manager

Re: Administrative Report

Date: November 1, 2017

The following will summarize the proposed motions for the Selectboard meeting on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 in the Meeting Room at Brooks Memorial Library. The Board will meet in executive session at 5:30pm to discuss contracts, pending or probable civil litigation, mediation, collective bargaining with employees, and the negotiation of a real estate lease. The Board will reconvene the business meeting at 6:15pm in the Meeting Room at Brooks Memorial Library.

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS - None

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS - None

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Police-Fire Facilities Project – Update Town Manager Elwell will provide an update on the status of this project.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

B. Ordinance to Ban Single-Use Plastic Bags – Second Reading and Public Hearing Chapter 7 (Ordinance Regulating the Collection and Disposal of Solid Waste), Section 2 (Regulating Single-Use Plastic Bags within the Town), Articles I through VII

The Board is asked to hold a second reading and public hearing on the proposed ordinance to regulate “single use” plastic bags.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE AMENDMENTS TO CHAPTER 7 AS PRESENTED.

10. NEW BUSINESS

A. Groundworks Request for $10,000 to Support the Seasonal Overflow Shelter The Board is asked to approve a $10,000 Town contribution (from the “Program Income” fund that supports housing and economic development initiatives) to the 2017-2018 operation of Groundworks’ seasonal overflow shelter that is being relocated from the Baptist Church downtown to a dormitory building on the former Austine School campus (now owned and managed by the Winston Prouty Center). Representatives of Groundworks will be present to describe the reasons for this request.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE EXPENDITURE OF $10,000 FROM PROGRAM INCOME TO SUPPORT GROUNDWORKS COLLABORATIVE’S OPERATION OF THE SEASONAL OVERFLOW SHELTER IN BRATTLEBORO FOR 2017-2018.

B. FY19 Proposed Budget (i) Town Manager’s Overview (ii) Schedule Upcoming Meetings for Selectboard Review/Discussion Town Manager Elwell will present a summary of the staff’s proposed FY19 Budget and will discuss with the Selectboard the schedule of meetings for Selectobard review and action on that budget.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

C. Town Support for Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity – Status Report Town Manager Elwell will describe actions taken to date in furtherance of the Selectboard’s September 19 approval of Mr. Elwell’s recommendations on this matter.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

D. Community Survey re: Downtown Brattleboro – Status Report Selectboard Chair O’Connor will provide an update regarding the downtown Brattleboro community survey.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

E. Committee Appointments (i) Ratify School’s Appointment to Traffic Safety Committee (ii) Other Town Committees/Boards The Board is asked to ratify the School District’s appointment of Alice Charkes to the Traffic Safety Committee as the School Representative for a term ending June 2019. The Board is also asked to fill the vacant seat on the Development Review Board for a term ending June 2019. One application from Ian Kiehle has been submitted.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO RATIFY THE SCHOOL DISTRICT’S APPOINTMENT OF ALICE CHARKES TO THE TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE AS THE SCHOOL REPRESENTATIVE FOR A TERM ENDING JUNE 2019.

POTENTIAL NOMINATION: IAN KIEHLE TO THE DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD FOR A TERM ENDING JUNE 2019.