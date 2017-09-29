Brattleboro Selectboard Agenda and Notes - October 3, 2017

By cgrotke | Fri, September 29 2017

The Brattleboro Selectboard will be discussing at their next meeting, once again, a potential sign for public properties explaining panhandling laws and rights.

They'll also hear an update on work being done by BDCC and SeVEDS, go over financial information, consider replacing our old ladder truck at the Fire Department, and more. You can bring up other items not on the agenda during public participation, too.

The Brattleboro Selectboard will meet on Tuesday, October 3, 2017, in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. The Board will convene at 5:30pm and conduct interviews for various committee and board appointments. It is anticipated that the Board will then enter into executive session to discuss contracts, arbitration or mediation, and the negotiation of a real estate lease. The Board will reconvene at 6:15pm for the regular business meeting.

ASL interpreters will be available for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community members.

BRATTLEBORO SELECTBOARD

SELECTBOARD MEETING ROOM, MUNICIPAL CENTER

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3, 2017

COMMITTEE INTERVIEWS – 5:30PM

EXECUTIVE SESSION – 5:45PM

REGULAR MEETING - 6:15PM

AGENDA

1. CONVENE REGULAR MEETING

2. APPROVE MINUTES - September 19

3. CHAIR’S REMARKS

4. MANAGER’S COMMENTS

5. SELECTBOARD COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

6. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS - None

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS

A. Welcome Center Pump Station Bid Award

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Police-Fire Facilities Project – Update

B. Panhandling – Informational Sign (from September 19 meeting)

10. NEW BUSINESS

A. Brattleboro Development Credit Corp. (BDCC) and SeVEDS -- Update

B. FY17 Year-End Financial Report – Final But Unaudited

C. Recommendation for Interim Replacement of Ladder Truck – Fire Department

D. Special Operations Grant from VT Homeland Security - Water Safety Capabilities Enhancement, Ratify Town Manager’s Approval to Submit Accept and Appropriate

E. Selectboard Goals – Quarterly Review

F. Committee Appointments

G. Reschedule First November Selectboard Meeting

11. CORRESPONDENCE/FYI

A. Warrants

12. MEETINGS

See enclosed Town Calendar

13. ADJOURNMENT

MEMORANDUM

To: Selectboard

From: Peter B. Elwell, Town Manager

Re: Administrative Report

Date: September 28, 2017

The following will summarize the proposed motions for the Selectboard meeting on Tuesday, October 3, 2017. The Board will meet at 5:30pm to conduct interviews for various committee appointments and then enter into executive session at approximately 5:45pm to discuss contracts, arbitration or mediation, and the negotiation of a real estate lease. The Board will reconvene the business meeting at 6:15pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room.

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS – None.

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS

A. Welcome Center Pump Station -- Bid Award At the time that the back-up materials were assembled, documents for this item were not available. Materials will be provided to the Board when available and will be posted publicly on the Town’s website.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TBD

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Police-Fire Facilities Project – Update The Town Manager will provide an update on the progress of construction at the Central Fire Station and on the progress of demolition at the old West Brattleboro Fire Station.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

B. Panhandling – Informational Sign (from September 19 meeting) Town staff will present a draft sign that has been modified from the prior iterations submitted by the community. The modifications are intended to reflect direction provided by the Selectboard during discussion of this matter at the past 2 Selectboard meetings. The Board will be asked to review the modified sign and decide whether or not to have it posted on the Town’s parking system pay stations.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TBD

10.NEW BUSINESS

A. Brattleboro Development Credit Corp. (BDCC) and SeVEDS -- Update The Board will hear a presentation byrepresentatives of BDCC and SeVEDS, who will ask the Board to support continued Town funding for SeVEDS.

POTENTIAL MOTION:TBD

B. FY17 Year-End Financial Report– Final But Unaudited Town Manager Elwelland Finance Director O’Connor will summarize the final report of revenues and expenditures for FY17, as set forth in the memorandum dated September 8, 2017,(with attachments) from Finance Director O’Connor.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

C. Recommendation for Interim Replacement of Ladder Truck– Fire DepartmentThe Board is asked to approve staff’s recommendation to purchase a 1993 aerial ladder truck from Minuteman Fire and Rescue Apparatus,Inc., of Walpole, Massachusetts, for $35,000. This will replace the Town’s 1991 aerial ladder truck, which requires more than $67,800 worth of repairs and is in substantially worse condition than the 1993 vehicle staff proposes to buy.The details of this matter are set forth in a memorandum dated September 28, 2017,from Fire Chief Mike Bucossi and Assistant Fire Chief Leonard Howard.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TOAPPROVE (1) TRANSFER OF $35,000 TO THE CAPITAL FUND FROM THE FIRE DEPARTMENT OPERATING ACCOUNTS IN THE GENERAL FUND, AND (2) EXPENDITURE OF $35,000 FROM THE CAPITAL FUND TO PURCHASEA 1993 105-FOOTAERIAL LADDER TRUCK FROM MINUTEMAN FIREAND RESCUE APPARATUS, INC., OF WALPOLE, MASSACHUSETTS.

D. Special Operations Grant from VT Homeland Security– Water Safety Capabilities Enhancement, Ratify Town Manager’s Approval to Accept and Appropriate

The Board is asked to ratify the Town Manager’s decision to accept and appropriate a $3,133.53 Special Operations Grant from the Vermont Homeland Security Program topay for flotation jackets, rope, and a GPS unit.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO RATIFY THE TOWN MANAGER’S DECISION TO ACCEPT AND APPROPRIATEA $3,133.53 SPECIAL OPERATIONS GRANT FROM THE VERMONT HOMELAND SECURITY PROGRAM.

E. Selectboard Goals – Quarterly Review The Selectboard will review the Town Manager’s status report on implementation of the Selectboard’s goals for 2017-2018.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.



F. Committee Appointments The Board is asked to appoint members to various Town committees and boards.

POTENTIAL NOMINATIONS: FOR ADA COMMITTEE – JOHN D. KOMAR FOR ARTS COMMITTEE – TBD FOR CITIZEN POLICE COMMUNICATIONS COMMITTEE – ELISSA PINE FOR DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD – TBD

FOR PLANNING COMMISSION – TBD FOR SENIOR SOLUTIONS ADVISORY COUNCIL – DON FREEMAN

G. Reschedule the First November Selectboard Meeting – The Board is asked to decide whether to hold the “first November” Selectboard meeting on October 31 (in the Selectboard Meeting Room), November 7 (in an alternate location), or November 8 (in the Selectboard Meeting Room).

POTENTIAL ACTION – TBD