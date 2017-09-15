Brattleboro Selectboard Agenda and Notes - September 19, 2017

By cgrotke | Fri, September 15 2017

Diversity in Town government and the banning single-use plastic bags will be front and center at the next Brattleboro Selectboard meeting.

The board will also hear a suggested Climate Accord Resolution, hold a public hearing on parking changes, approve wording of a sign to educate people about asking for money on the streets, oversee financial reports, and more.

You can participate in all of this by attending, and can bring up other items not on the agenda during public participation.

The Brattleboro Selectboard will meet on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. It is anticipated that the Board will enter into executive session at 5:45pm to discuss contracts and a real estate lease, and reconvene the business meeting at 6:15pm.

ASL interpreters will be available for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community members.

BRATTLEBORO SELECTBOARD

SELECTBOARD MEETING ROOM, MUNICIPAL CENTER

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2017

EXECUTIVE SESSION – 5:45PM

REGULAR MEETING - 6:15PM

AGENDA

1. CONVENE REGULAR MEETING

2. APPROVE MINUTES – September 5

3. CHAIR’S REMARKS

4. MANAGER’S COMMENTS

5. SELECTBOARD COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

6. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS – None

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS - None

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Police-Fire Facilities Project - Update

B. Ordinance Amendments – Second Reading and Public Hearing (i) Modifying On-Street Parking on Elliot Street and Church Street Appendix C, Articles I, II, and III, Sections 16-87, 16-100, and 16-110 (ii) Increasing Speed Limit on Vernon Street Appendix C, Article IV, Section 16-46(b)

C. Panhandling – Informational Sign (from September 5 meeting)

10. NEW BUSINESS

A. Diversity/Inclusion/Equity in Town Government and in the Community – Town Manager’s Report and Recommendations

B. Energy Committee – (i) Annual Report (ii) Climate Accord Resolution (iii) Downtown Brattleboro Building Energy Program

C. Ordinance to Ban Single-Use Plastic Bags – Discussion

D. FY17 Year-End Financial Report – Final But Unaudited

E. Financial Report – Monthly Report, August

F. New England Library Association Conference Grant – Accept and Appropriate

G. Announce Committee Vacancies

11. CORRESPONDENCE/FYI

A. Warrants

B. Department Monthly Reports (August 2017)

12. MEETINGS

See enclosed Town Calendar

13. ADJOURNMENT

MEMORANDUM

To: Selectboard

From: Peter B. Elwell, Town Manager

Re: Administrative Report

Date: September 14, 2017

-------

The following will summarize the proposed motions for the Selectboard meeting on Tuesday, September 19, 2017. The Board will meet in executive session at 5:45pm to discuss contracts and a real estate lease. The Board will reconvene the business meeting at 6:15pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room.

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS – None

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS – None

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Police-Fire Facilities Project - Update Town Manager Elwell will provide the Board with an update on construction progress at the Police Station and the Central Fire Station, as set forth in his memorandum dated September 14, 2017. The financial portion of his written report lists administratively approved project expenses and provides an overall summary of the project budget, expenses to date, funds that have been committed but not yet spent, and uncommitted balance.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

B. Ordinance Amendments – Second Reading and Public Hearing (i) Modifying On-Street Parking on Elliot Street and Church Street Appendix C, Articles I, II, and III, Sections 16-87, 16-100, and 16-110 (ii) Increasing Speed Limit on Vernon Street Appendix C, Article IV, Section 16-46(b) The Board is asked to hold a second reading and public hearing on amendments to Appendix C of the Code of Ordinances. The amendment to Articles I, II, and III will alter parking on Elliot Street to allow for the Fire Department vehicles’ turning radius when leaving the station at the intersection of Spring Street and Elliot Street, and will add three metered spaces on Church Street to make more on-street parking available to the public. The amendment to Article IV (increasing the speed on Vernon Street) has previously been approved by the Traffic Safety Committee and the Selectboard.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE AMENDMENTS TO APPENDIX C, ARTICLES I, II, III, AND IV, SECTIONS 16-87, 16-100, 16-110, AND 16-46(b), AS PRESENTED.

C. Panhandling – Informational Sign (from September 5 meeting) At the September 5 Selectboard meeting, the Board heard from residents and a citizens’ group who requested permission to post an informational sign informing panhandlers and the public of their respective legal rights and offering contact numbers to call for assistance. The Board requested that the Town Manager work with the citizens’ group to re-word the sign to be accurate and acceptable as a public notice. It is expected that a revised sign will be presented for the Board’s consideration.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TBD

10. NEW BUSINESS

A. Diversity/Inclusion/Equity in Town Government and in the Community – Town Manager’s Report and Recommendations Town Manager Elwell’s memorandum dated September 14, 2017, describes the many interactions he has had over the past few months with individuals and groups regarding diversity, inclusion, and equity in Brattleboro, the conclusions he has drawn from those communications, and his recommendations for additional Town actions. Town Manager Elwell will present a summary at the meeting and will request Selectboard approval of his recommendations for additional actions.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE TOWN MANAGER’S RECOMMENDATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL TOWN ACTIONS TO SUPPORT DIVERSITY, INCLUSION, AND EQUITY IN BRATTLEBORO.

B. Energy Committee – (i) Annual Report (ii) Climate Accord Resolution (iii) Downtown Brattleboro Building Energy Program Members from the Energy Committee will provide a presentation to the Board. The Energy Committee also will ask the Board to endorse a Climate Accord Resolution and a resolution supporting the Downtown Brattleboro Building Energy Program. Copies of both proposed resolutions are included in the Board’s back-up materials. Also included in the Board’s back-up materials is a copy of the Energy Committee’s proposal for the Downtown Brattleboro Building Energy Program.

POTENTIAL MOTION(S): TBD

C. Ordinance to Ban Single-Use Plastic Bags – Discussion The voters of the Town of Brattleboro voted on March 7, 2017, to adopt an ordinance banning “single use plastic bags” within the Town. At its June 20, 2017, meeting, the Selectboard discussed three possible alternatives, decided to proceed with an outright prohibition of single use plastic bags, and directed staff to draft such an ordinance.

As set forth in his memorandum dated September 14, 2017, Assistant Town Manager Moreland has undertaken extensive research and worked with Town Attorney Fisher to compose draft language for an ordinance. Also included in the Board’s back-up materials is correspondence from Pal Borofsky, who is expected to appear and discuss the possible impacts to his business. The Board is asked to hold a public discussion at this time. When the Board is satisfied with the substance of the ordinance, the Board will be asked to hold first and second readings, as well as a public hearing, to adopt the ordinance as proposed or revised.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

D. FY17 Year-End Financial Report – Final But Unaudited Town Manager Elwell will summarize the final report of revenues and expenditures for FY17, as set forth in the memorandum dated September 8, 2017, (with attachments) from Finance Director John O’Connor.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

E. Financial Report – Monthly Report, August Town Manager Elwell will summarize the monthly financial report for August 2017, as set forth in the memorandum dated September 8, 2017, (with attachments) from Finance Director John O’Connor.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

F. New England Library Association Conference Grant – Accept and Appropriate The Board is asked to ratify the Town Manager’s decision to accept and appropriate a $495 scholarship grant from the Vermont Department of Libraries to pay for two library employees to attend the New England Library Association conference in Burlington on October 21 through 24, 2017.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO RATIFY THE TOWN MANAGER’S DECISION TO ACCEPT AND APPROPRIATE A $495 SCHOLARSHIP GRANT FROM THE VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF LIBRARIES.

G. Announce Committee Vacancies At the September 5, 2017 meeting, the Board announced vacancies on various committees and boards. On September 12, a member of the Arts Committee submitted her resignation. The Board is asked to announce all current vacancies (including the new Arts Committee vacancy) and to accept applications through September 28 for appointments at the October 3 Selectboard meeting.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.