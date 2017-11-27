Brattleboro Selectboard and Committee Meeting Agendas

By cgrotke | Mon, November 27 2017

The Brattleboro Selectboard will hold a special meeting on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 9:00am in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. Please note that the Board will discuss a portion of the FY19 Proposed Budget which is a separate document and can be found on the homepage of the Town’s website under “News” and on the Selectboard page under “Draft Minutes and Supporting Documents.” ASL interpreters will be available for deaf and hard-of-hearing community members.

The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Human Services Review Committee CHANGED THE START TIME of its meeting on Thursday, November 30, 2017 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in the Brooks Memorial Library Mezzanine Meeting Room. It is anticipated that the committee will enter into executive session at 7:05pm to discuss agencies’ financial records exempt from the access to public records. (See REVISED agenda)

BRATTLEBORO SELECTBOARD

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2017

SELECTBOARD MEETING ROOM, MUNICIPAL CENTER SPECIAL MEETING – 9:00AM

AGENDA

1. CONVENE MEETING

2. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION

3. UNFINISHED BUSINESS - None

4. NEW BUSINESS

A. FY19 Budget – Department Line Items

5. ADJOURNMENT

NOTE: This meeting is scheduled to end at or before 2pm. There will be a short break sometime between 11am and 12noon. Participants in the meeting are invited to bring their own snack or light lunch.

Human Services Review Committee

November 30, 2017

Regular Meeting – 7:00pm

Executive Session – 7:05pm

Brooks Memorial Library Mezzanine Meeting Room

224 Main Street, Brattleboro

REVISED Agenda

(1) Convene meeting

(2) Review and approve minutes – November 21, 2017

(3) Public Participation

(4) Enter Executive Session - discuss agencies’ financial records exempt from the access to public records

(5) Reconvene

(6) Adjourn