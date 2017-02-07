Brattleboro Selectboard Meeting Cancelled

The Brattleboro Selectboard meeting previously scheduled for today (February 7) has been CANCELLED due to weather, and is RESCHEDULED to Monday, February 13, 2017 in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. It is anticipated that the Board will enter into executive session at 5:15pm to discuss contracts, real estate leases, and labor relations agreements with employees, and reconvene the business meeting at 6:15pm.
Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
(802) 251-8100