By cgrotke | Mon, March 27 2017

The Brattleboro Selectboard swore-in two new members (and one returning) Monday evening. New Town Clerk Hilary Francis administered the oath of office to Brandie Starr, Tim Wessel, and David Schoales at a special meeting.

Officers were also appointed: Kate O’Connor is the new Chair., Vice Chair is Brandie Starr and Tim Wessel is the Clerk.

(This may be the first time women have served as Chair and Vice Chair together in Brattleboro. Can anyone think of another time?)