Brattleboro Selectboard Special Meeting Agenda

Is essential. Add it to the budget even if taxes go up.

Is necessary. Add it to the budget, but trim funds from somewhere else so taxes don't go up.

Is necessary. But wait and buy it with a grant.

Would be nice, but we can't afford one right now. Pass.

Won't be needed as global warming decreases snow. Limp by with the one we have until then!

I'd like to wait for an electric version, as not to add another petroleum-powered vehicle.

Wimps. Use shovels. No sidewalk snow plows are needed.