"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

User login

Who's online

There are currently 2 users and 44 guests online.

Online users

  • cgrotke
  • Brooks Memorial...

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Town News

Brattleboro Selectboard Special Meeting Agenda


By Not Signed In | Mon, December 11 2017

The Brattleboro Selectboard will hold a special meeting on Thursday, December 14, 2017, at 6:15pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. ASL interpreters will be available for deaf and hard-of-hearing community members.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100

...

BRATTLEBORO SELECTBOARD
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2017
SELECTBOARD MEETING ROOM, MUNICIPAL CENTER SPECIAL MEETING – 6:15PM
AGENDA

1. CONVENE MEETING
2. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION
3. UNFINISHED BUSINESS - None
4. NEW BUSINESS

A. FY19 Budget –

(i) Human Resources Professional
(ii) Sustainability Officer
(iii) Sidewalk Plow and Sidewalk Plow Operator
(iv) Streetlights
(v) Recommendation from Representative Town Meeting’s Human Services Review Committee
(vi) Social Action Initiatives (a) Diversity/Inclusion/Equity (b) Day Work Jobs Program (c) Other
(vii) Miscellaneous Requests from Non-Profit Organizations (a) Green Up Vermont (b) Southeast Vermont Watershed Alliance (c) Southern Vermont Therapeutic Riding Center
(viii) Other Potential Increases in Levels of Service

5. ADJOURNMENT

»

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

Kate O'Connor, Chair

Brandie Starr, Vice Chair

Tim Wessel, Clerk

David Schoales

John Allen

iBrattleboro Poll

Brattleboro is considering a second sidewalk snowplow. That snowplow

Choices