Brattleboro Selectboard Special Meeting Agenda

The Brattleboro Selectboard will hold a special meeting on Thursday, December 14, 2017, at 6:15pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. ASL interpreters will be available for deaf and hard-of-hearing community members.
BRATTLEBORO SELECTBOARD
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2017
SELECTBOARD MEETING ROOM, MUNICIPAL CENTER SPECIAL MEETING – 6:15PM
AGENDA
1. CONVENE MEETING
2. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION
3. UNFINISHED BUSINESS - None
4. NEW BUSINESS
A. FY19 Budget –
(i) Human Resources Professional
(ii) Sustainability Officer
(iii) Sidewalk Plow and Sidewalk Plow Operator
(iv) Streetlights
(v) Recommendation from Representative Town Meeting’s Human Services Review Committee
(vi) Social Action Initiatives (a) Diversity/Inclusion/Equity (b) Day Work Jobs Program (c) Other
(vii) Miscellaneous Requests from Non-Profit Organizations (a) Green Up Vermont (b) Southeast Vermont Watershed Alliance (c) Southern Vermont Therapeutic Riding Center
(viii) Other Potential Increases in Levels of Service
5. ADJOURNMENT