Brattleboro Selectboard Special Meeting Agenda


By Not Signed In | Wed, February 28 2018

The Brattleboro Selectboard will hold a special meeting on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 11:00am in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. It is anticipated that the Board will enter into executive session at 11:00am to discuss labor relations agreements with employees. No further business will be conducted.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100

....

BRATTLEBORO SELECTBOARD
THURSDAY, MARCH 1, 2018
SPECIAL MEETING – 11:00AM
EXECUTIVE SESSION – 11:00AM
SELECTBOARD MEETING ROOM, MUNICIPAL CENTER
AGENDA

1. CONVENE MEETING
2. EXECUTIVE SESSION – Labor Relations Agreement with Employees
3. ADJOURNMENT

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

Kate O'Connor, Chair

Brandie Starr, Vice Chair

Tim Wessel, Clerk

David Schoales

John Allen

