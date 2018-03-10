Brattleboro Selectboard Special Meeting Agenda

By Not Signed In | Fri, March 09 2018

The Brattleboro Selectboard will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 6:00pm in the gymnasium at the Academy School. It is anticipated that the Board will enter into executive session at 6:00pm to discuss labor relations agreements with employees. No further Selectboard business will be conducted.

As previously warned, the Representative Town Meeting informational meeting will also take place on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 in the gymnasium at Academy School starting at 7:00pm, with caucuses starting at 6:30pm.

Jan Anderson

Executive Secretary

Brattleboro Town Manager's Office

230 Main Street, Suite 208

Brattleboro, VT 05301

(802) 251-8100

BRATTLEBORO SELECTBOARD

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 14, 2018

SPECIAL MEETING – 6:00PM

EXECUTIVE SESSION – 6:00PM

ACADEMY SCHOOL GYMNASIUM

AGENDA

1. CONVENE MEETING

2. EXECUTIVE SESSION – Labor Relations Agreements with Employees

3. ADJOURNMENT