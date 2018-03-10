Brattleboro Selectboard Special Meeting Agenda

The Brattleboro Selectboard will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 6:00pm in the gymnasium at the Academy School. It is anticipated that the Board will enter into executive session at 6:00pm to discuss labor relations agreements with employees. No further Selectboard business will be conducted.
As previously warned, the Representative Town Meeting informational meeting will also take place on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 in the gymnasium at Academy School starting at 7:00pm, with caucuses starting at 6:30pm.
