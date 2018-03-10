"Too few people understand a really good sandwich."  - James Beard

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 37 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Town News

Brattleboro Selectboard Special Meeting Agenda


By Not Signed In | Fri, March 09 2018

The Brattleboro Selectboard will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 6:00pm in the gymnasium at the Academy School. It is anticipated that the Board will enter into executive session at 6:00pm to discuss labor relations agreements with employees. No further Selectboard business will be conducted.

As previously warned, the Representative Town Meeting informational meeting will also take place on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 in the gymnasium at Academy School starting at 7:00pm, with caucuses starting at 6:30pm.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100

...

BRATTLEBORO SELECTBOARD
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 14, 2018
SPECIAL MEETING – 6:00PM
EXECUTIVE SESSION – 6:00PM
ACADEMY SCHOOL GYMNASIUM
AGENDA

1. CONVENE MEETING
2. EXECUTIVE SESSION – Labor Relations Agreements with Employees
3. ADJOURNMENT

»

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

Kate O'Connor, Chair

Brandie Starr, Vice Chair

Tim Wessel, Clerk

David Schoales

John Allen

iBrattleboro Poll

Most of my meals these days are

Choices