"Don’t find fault. Find a remedy." - Henry Ford

Town News

Brattleboro Selectboard Special Meeting Agenda - FY18 Budget, Solar


By Not Signed In | Fri, January 06 2017

The Brattleboro Selectboard will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at 5:30pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. ASL interpreters will be available for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community members.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
(802) 251-8100

....

BRATTLEBORO SELECTBOARD
TUESDAY, JANUARY 10, 2017
SPECIAL MEETING – 5:30PM
SELECTBOARD MEETING ROOM, MUNICIPAL CENTER
AGENDA

1. CONVENE MEETING
2. CHAIR’S REMARKS
3. MANAGER’S COMMENTS
4. SELECTBOARD COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS
5. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION
6. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. FY18 Budget - Review of Current Budget Status and Unfinished Budget Decisions

7. NEW BUSINESS A. Solar Net Metering Agreements (i) Settlement of Litigation with NextSun (ii) Proposed Agreement with Sky Solar for Participation in the Project at the Windham Solid Waste Management District

8. ADJOURNMENT

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

David Gartenstein, Chair

Kate O'Connor, Vice-Chair
David Schoales, Clerk
John Allen
Richard DeGray

