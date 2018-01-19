Brattleboro Selectboard Special Meeting Agenda - FY19 Budget

The Brattleboro Selectboard will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 6:15pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. ASL interpreters will be present for deaf and hard-of-hearing community members.
Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100
BRATTLEBORO SELECTBOARD
TUESDAY, JANUARY 23, 2018
SELECTBOARD MEETING ROOM, MUNICIPAL CENTER SPECIAL MEETING – 6:15PM
AGENDA
1. CONVENE MEETING
2. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION
3. UNFINISHED BUSINESS - None
A. FY19 Budget – (i) Use of Fund Balance (ii) Property Tax Rate
4. NEW BUSINESS
A. Draft Warnings for Town Meeting Election on March 6 and Representative Town Meeting on March 24
5. ADJOURNMENT