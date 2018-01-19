"Dare to be naive." - Buckminster Fuller

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 36 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Town News

Brattleboro Selectboard Special Meeting Agenda - FY19 Budget


By Not Signed In | Fri, January 19 2018

The Brattleboro Selectboard will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 6:15pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. ASL interpreters will be present for deaf and hard-of-hearing community members.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100

...

BRATTLEBORO SELECTBOARD
TUESDAY, JANUARY 23, 2018
SELECTBOARD MEETING ROOM, MUNICIPAL CENTER SPECIAL MEETING – 6:15PM
AGENDA

1. CONVENE MEETING
2. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION
3. UNFINISHED BUSINESS - None

A. FY19 Budget – (i) Use of Fund Balance (ii) Property Tax Rate

4. NEW BUSINESS

A. Draft Warnings for Town Meeting Election on March 6 and Representative Town Meeting on March 24

5. ADJOURNMENT

»

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

Kate O'Connor, Chair

Brandie Starr, Vice Chair

Tim Wessel, Clerk

David Schoales

John Allen

Upcoming Events

Fri, Jan 19

Sat, Jan 20

Mon, Jan 22

Tue, Jan 23

Wed, Jan 24

Thu, Jan 25

Fri, Jan 26

Sat, Jan 27

Tue, Jan 30

more

iBrattleboro Poll

The most influential (recent) President of the US is/was

Choices