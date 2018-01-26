Brattleboro Selectboard Special Meeting Agenda - FY19 Budget, Town Meeting Warnings

The Brattleboro Selectboard will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 6:15pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. An ASL interpreter will be present for deaf and hard-of-hearing community members.
Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100
....
BRATTLEBORO SELECTBOARD
TUESDAY, JANUARY 30, 2018
SPECIAL MEETING – 6:15PM
SELECTBOARD MEETING ROOM, MUNICIPAL CENTER
AGENDA
1. CONVENE MEETING
2. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION
3. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
A. FY19 Budget – Approval of Budget to Recommend at Representative Town Meeting
B. Approve Warnings – Annual Town and Town School District Meeting on Tuesday, March 6,
and Annual Representative Town Meeting on Saturday, March 24
4. NEW BUSINESS – None
5. ADJOURNMENT