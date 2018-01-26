"It's about time that governments feared the people instead of the other way around." - Henry Rollins

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Home » News & Information » Town News

Brattleboro Selectboard Special Meeting Agenda - FY19 Budget, Town Meeting Warnings


By Not Signed In | Fri, January 26 2018

The Brattleboro Selectboard will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 6:15pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. An ASL interpreter will be present for deaf and hard-of-hearing community members.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100

....

BRATTLEBORO SELECTBOARD
TUESDAY, JANUARY 30, 2018
SPECIAL MEETING – 6:15PM
SELECTBOARD MEETING ROOM, MUNICIPAL CENTER
AGENDA

1. CONVENE MEETING
2. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION
3. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. FY19 Budget – Approval of Budget to Recommend at Representative Town Meeting
B. Approve Warnings – Annual Town and Town School District Meeting on Tuesday, March 6,
and Annual Representative Town Meeting on Saturday, March 24

4. NEW BUSINESS – None

5. ADJOURNMENT

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

Kate O'Connor, Chair

Brandie Starr, Vice Chair

Tim Wessel, Clerk

David Schoales

John Allen

