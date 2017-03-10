"If you see ten troubles coming down the road, you can be sure that nine will run into the ditch before they reach you." - Calvin Coolidge

Home » News & Information » Town News

Brattleboro Selectboard Special Meeting Agenda, March 15, 2017


By Not Signed In | Fri, March 10 2017

The Brattleboro Selectboard will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 6:00pm, in the Academy School gymnasium, just prior to the Representative Town Meeting Informational Session. It is anticipated that the Board will enter into executive session at 6:00pm to discuss negotiating or securing of real estate purchase or lease options, and immediately adjourn after the executive session.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
(802) 251-8100

...

BRATTLEBORO SELECTBOARD
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15, 2017
SPECIAL MEETING – 6:00PM
EXECUTIVE SESSION – 6:00PM
ACADEMY SCHOOL GYMNASIUM
AGENDA

1. CONVENE MEETING
2. EXECUTIVE SESSION – Negotiating or Securing of Real Estate Purchase or Lease Options
3. ADJOURNMENT

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

David Gartenstein, Chair

Kate O'Connor, Vice-Chair
David Schoales, Clerk
John Allen
Richard DeGray

