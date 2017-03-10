Brattleboro Selectboard Special Meeting Agenda, March 15, 2017

The Brattleboro Selectboard will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 6:00pm, in the Academy School gymnasium, just prior to the Representative Town Meeting Informational Session. It is anticipated that the Board will enter into executive session at 6:00pm to discuss negotiating or securing of real estate purchase or lease options, and immediately adjourn after the executive session.
Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
(802) 251-8100
BRATTLEBORO SELECTBOARD
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15, 2017
SPECIAL MEETING – 6:00PM
EXECUTIVE SESSION – 6:00PM
ACADEMY SCHOOL GYMNASIUM
AGENDA
1. CONVENE MEETING
2. EXECUTIVE SESSION – Negotiating or Securing of Real Estate Purchase or Lease Options
3. ADJOURNMENT