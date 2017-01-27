"You do not lead by hitting people over the head. That's assault, not leadership." - Dwight D. Eisenhower

Home » News & Information » Town News

Brattleboro Selectboard Special Meeting Agenda - Town and Representative Town Meeting Warnings


By Not Signed In | Fri, January 27 2017

The Brattleboro Selectboard will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 5:30pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Building. An ASL interpreter will be available for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community members.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
(802) 251-8100

....

BRATTLEBORO SELECTBOARD
TUESDAY, JANUARY 31, 2017
SPECIAL MEETING – 5:30PM
SELECTBOARD MEETING ROOM, MUNICIPAL CENTER
AGENDA

1. CONVENE MEETING
2. CHAIR’S REMARKS
3. MANAGER’S COMMENTS
4. SELECTBOARD COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS
5. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION
6. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS

A. Special Event Permits – Love Crawl (i) Caledonia Spirits (ii) Vermont Distillers (iii) Stonecutter Spirits (iv) Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery (v) Citizen Cider (vi) Cold Spring Spirits, d/b/a Mad River Distillers (vii) Saxtons River Distillery (viii) American Crafted Spirits, d/b/a Silo Distillery

7. UNFINISHED BUSINESS – None

8. NEW BUSINESS A. Approve Warnings – Annual Town and Town School District Meeting, and Annual Representative Town Meeting

B. Appoint Town Manager Peter Elwell as the Town’s Voting Delegate for VLCT Special Membership Meeting – February 15, 2017

9. ADJOURNMENT

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

David Gartenstein, Chair

Kate O'Connor, Vice-Chair
David Schoales, Clerk
John Allen
Richard DeGray

