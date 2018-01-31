"A man who has never gone to school may steal from a freight car; but if he has a university education, he may steal the whole railroad." - Theodore Roosevelt

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 38 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Town News

Brattleboro Selectboard Special Meeting Notes - FY19 Budget Approved, Town Meeting Warnings Set


By cgrotke | Tue, January 30 2018

The Brattleboro Selectboard held a five minute meeting on Tuesday evening, sans David Schoales, to take final steps to approve their budget and meeting warnings.

Chair Kate O’Connor said that this is the same budget that they had been discussing “over and over and over,” and that they needed to approve it and send it along to Representative Town Meeting.

“So moved,” said John Allen.

Town Manager Peter Elwell said in a hoarse voice that they were indeed at the end of the process.

“Nick Nolte can’t talk much,” teased Allen.

The FY19 budget was approved 4-0.

Not wasting any time, the board then took up the matter of meeting warnings.

“I assume there are no changes,” said O’Connor.

Elwell said that article 14 had been updated to reflect new totals based on decisions made at the board’s previous meeting.

For RTM, the Town businessness will come first, followed by schools. There are 30 articles for consideration by representatives.

The selectboard voted 4-0 in favor of the meeting warnings, then quickly adjourned.

»

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

Kate O'Connor, Chair

Brandie Starr, Vice Chair

Tim Wessel, Clerk

David Schoales

John Allen

Upcoming Events

Wed, Jan 31

Fri, Feb 2

Sat, Feb 3

Sun, Feb 4

Mon, Feb 5

Tue, Feb 6

Wed, Feb 7

Thu, Feb 8

more

iBrattleboro Poll

The state of our Union is

Choices