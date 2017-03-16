Brattleboro Snow Removal Thursday Night

By Not Signed In | Thu, March 16 2017

The Town of Brattleboro would like to remind everyone that the snow emergency ban is in effect.

Snow and ice will be removed from the streets in the downtown area this evening.

Parked vehicles in the downtown district must be removed by 11:00pm or they will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Streets will include, but NOT limited to the following: Main Street, surrounding streets, Upper Canal St, Western Ave area. If vehicles are going to remain in Town overnight they should park in the Brattleboro Transportation Center. If you use the Transportation Center, do not park in a Reserved Permit space without a permit. Pay and Display is in effect after 9:00 a.m.

Contact the Brattleboro Police Department at 257-7950 for any questions.

Wayne R Stires

Chief Dispatcher

Brattleboro Central Dispatch

802-257-7946 x150