"You do not lead by hitting people over the head. That's assault, not leadership." - Dwight D. Eisenhower

User login

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Town News

Brattleboro Snow Removal Tuesday Night


By Not Signed In | Tue, January 24 2017

The Town of Brattleboro would like to remind everyone that the snow emergency ban is in effect.

Snow and ice will be removed from the parking lots in the downtown area this evening.

Parked vehicles in the downtown parking lots must be removed by 1:00am or they will be towed at the owner’s expense.

If vehicles are going to remain in Town overnight they should park in the Brattleboro Transportation Center. If you use the Transportation Center, do not park in a Reserved Permit space without a permit. Pay and Display is in effect after 9:00 a.m.

Contact the Brattleboro Police Department at 257-7950 for any questions.

Wayne R Stires
Chief Dispatcher
Brattleboro Central Dispatch
802-257-7946 x150

“When you open up your heart to Patriotism, there is no room for prejudice” Donald J Trump, 45th President of the United States

»

Comments | 2

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.
Submitted by cgrotke on January 24, 2017 - 2:18pm. #

re: Trump quote in signature for official Town Announcement

Must be that Brattleboro is doing its part to make parking lots great again.

Or we're building a snow wall to keep Hinsdalians out.

....

More seriously - is this an official Town view, or just one employee?

 
Submitted by barry on January 24, 2017 - 3:20pm. #

Also

Besides wondering about this showing up in the signature line of an official town communication, one can also take a look at the slogan itself (with hat-tip to Washnigton Post's Annotated Inaugural Speech):

Could there be anything more wrong – historically – than the notion that “patriotism” drives out prejudice? Rather, the rule seems to be that patriotism and hyper-patriotism often multiply prejudice.
and
There is a history of prejudice based on patriotism. Patriotism is ... “us” from “them.” Is he redefining prejudice here? It’s patriotic, so it can’t be prejudiced ??

 

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

David Gartenstein, Chair

Kate O'Connor, Vice-Chair
David Schoales, Clerk
John Allen
Richard DeGray

iBrattleboro Poll

When others disagree with me, I tend to

Choices