Brattleboro Snow Removal Tuesday Night

The Town of Brattleboro would like to remind everyone that the snow emergency ban is in effect.
Snow and ice will be removed from the parking lots in the downtown area this evening.
Parked vehicles in the downtown parking lots must be removed by 1:00am or they will be towed at the owner’s expense.
If vehicles are going to remain in Town overnight they should park in the Brattleboro Transportation Center. If you use the Transportation Center, do not park in a Reserved Permit space without a permit. Pay and Display is in effect after 9:00 a.m.
Contact the Brattleboro Police Department at 257-7950 for any questions.
Wayne R Stires
Chief Dispatcher
Brattleboro Central Dispatch
802-257-7946 x150
“When you open up your heart to Patriotism, there is no room for prejudice” Donald J Trump, 45th President of the United States
re: Trump quote in signature for official Town Announcement
Must be that Brattleboro is doing its part to make parking lots great again.
Or we're building a snow wall to keep Hinsdalians out.
....
More seriously - is this an official Town view, or just one employee?
Also
Besides wondering about this showing up in the signature line of an official town communication, one can also take a look at the slogan itself (with hat-tip to Washnigton Post's Annotated Inaugural Speech):
Could there be anything more wrong – historically – than the notion that “patriotism” drives out prejudice? Rather, the rule seems to be that patriotism and hyper-patriotism often multiply prejudice.
and
There is a history of prejudice based on patriotism. Patriotism is ... “us” from “them.” Is he redefining prejudice here? It’s patriotic, so it can’t be prejudiced ??