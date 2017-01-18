"To shorten winter, borrow some money due in spring."  - W.J. Vogel

Brattleboro Snow Removal Wednesday Night


By Not Signed In | Wed, January 18 2017

The Town of Brattleboro would like to remind everyone that the snow emergency ban is in effect.

Snow and ice will be removed from the parking lots in the downtown area this evening.

Parked vehicles in the downtown parking lots must be removed by 10:30pm or they will be towed at the owner’s expense.

If vehicles are going to remain in Town overnight they should park in the Brattleboro Transportation Center. If you use the Transportation Center, do not park in a Reserved Permit space without a permit. Pay and Display is in effect after 9:00 a.m.

Contact the Brattleboro Police Department at 257-7950 for any questions.

