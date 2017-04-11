Brattleboro Spring Leaf Pick-up Schedule

By Not Signed In | Tue, April 11 2017

TOWN OF BRATTLEBORO SPRING LEAF COLLECTION SCHEDULE

The following dates have been scheduled for Brattleboro's curbside Spring Leaf Collection. Whereas in the past leaf pickup was determined by scheduled day of rubbish pickup, all locations will be picked up each Friday:

Leaf Pick Up Date

ALL RESIDENTS Friday, April 21, 2017

ALL RESIDENTS Friday, May 5, 2017

All leaves and clippings must be in brown paper leaf bags and at the curb by 7:00 a.m. on scheduled leaf collection days. Acceptable waste...leaves, grass, clippings, garden waste, twigs, no branches larger than 1" in diameter and 2 feet long. No other household trash is to be included.

NO PLASTIC BAGS or other containers will be accepted as the materials collected will be used for compost.

Brown paper leaf bags are available for purchase at local businesses.

These will be the only days scheduled for curbside leaf pick up. There will be NO SATURDAY PICKUP.

Town of Brattleboro

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

211 Fairground Road, Brattleboro, Vermont 05301

Tel: 802-254-4255 • Fax: 802-257-2316 • E-mail: cpetrin@brattleboro.org