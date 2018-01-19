"Dare to be naive." - Buckminster Fuller

User login

Who's online

There are currently 1 user and 23 guests online.

Online users

  • whitey

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Town News

Brattleboro Street Closures for Tree Removal


By Not Signed In | Fri, January 19 2018

The Town of Brattleboro has authorized Renaud Tree Care to temporarily close two streets to remove hazardous trees, as follows:

Monday, January 22, 2018 – Chapin Street will be closed to thru traffic between Linden Street and Oak Street from 9:30am to 2:00pm. Inclement weather date is Wednesday, January 24.

Thursday, January 25, 2018 – Vine Street will be closed to thru traffic between Pleasant Street and Locust Street from 9:00am to 2:00pm. Inclement weather date is Wednesday, January 26.

# #

TOWN OF BRATTLEBORO
Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street Brattleboro, VT
05301
(802) 254-4541 FAX (802) 257-2322

»

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

Kate O'Connor, Chair

Brandie Starr, Vice Chair

Tim Wessel, Clerk

David Schoales

John Allen

Upcoming Events

Fri, Jan 19

Sat, Jan 20

Mon, Jan 22

Tue, Jan 23

Wed, Jan 24

Thu, Jan 25

Fri, Jan 26

Sat, Jan 27

Tue, Jan 30

more

iBrattleboro Poll

The most influential (recent) President of the US is/was

Choices