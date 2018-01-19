Brattleboro Street Closures for Tree Removal

By Not Signed In | Fri, January 19 2018

The Town of Brattleboro has authorized Renaud Tree Care to temporarily close two streets to remove hazardous trees, as follows:

Monday, January 22, 2018 – Chapin Street will be closed to thru traffic between Linden Street and Oak Street from 9:30am to 2:00pm. Inclement weather date is Wednesday, January 24.

Thursday, January 25, 2018 – Vine Street will be closed to thru traffic between Pleasant Street and Locust Street from 9:00am to 2:00pm. Inclement weather date is Wednesday, January 26.

