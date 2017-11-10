Brattleboro Taxes Due

By Not Signed In | Fri, November 10 2017

The second installment of the 2017 Real Estate and Personal Property Taxes will be due on November 15th, 2017 by 5:00 PM. Payments made after November 15th, 2017 will have an additional 1% interest added to the unpaid balance.

The utility billing is also due on November 15th, 2017 by 5:00 PM. Payments made after November 15th, 2017 will have an additional 1% interest, as well as an 8% penalty added to the unpaid balance.

Payments can be mailed to the Town of Brattleboro, 230 Main Street, Suite 111, Brattleboro VT 05301. An official postmark of November 15th, 2017 will be considered as an on time payment. Please include the quarterly payment stub to ensure your payment is applied properly. Electronic Bank Checks must be received in the office by the due date. Electronic Bank Checks dated for the due date, but received after the due date will not be considered an on time payment. Please check with your bank for payment schedule. Payments slipped in the mail slot after hours on the due date will not be considered on time. Also, you may choose to make your payments via a credit card or debit card on the internet at www.brattleboro.org. Click on “bill pay” at the bottom of the home page. There is a fee for this service. We CANNOT accept credit card payments at the office or by telephone.

If you choose to pay in person the Treasurer’s Office hours are Monday thru Friday, 8:30 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. in Room 111 of the Municipal Building.

===

Thanks for announcing the above.

Debbie Desrosiers

Assistant Treasurer

Town of Brattleboro, VT

230 Main Street, Suite 111

Brattleboro, VT 05301

(802)251-8123