Brattleboro Thanksgiving Closings

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, all Brattleboro Town offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 23 and 24, 2017, with the exception of emergency services.

Brooks Memorial Library will close at 6:00pm on Wednesday, November 22, and will be closed on Thursday, November 23. It will be open for regular hours on Friday and Saturday, November 24 and 25.

Parking is free at all metered spaces and in the pay-and-display lots on Thursday and Friday, November 23 and 24. Parking will resume regular enforcement hours on Saturday, November 25. All other violations will be enforced.

Trash, recycling and composting WILL NOT be picked up on Thursday, November 23. Trash, recycling and composting normally picked up on Thursday will be picked up on Friday, November 24.

Any questions about the BeeLine Bus should be directed to The Current (formerly Connecticut River Transit)

at 802-460-7433.

