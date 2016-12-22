"The two most joyous times of the year are Christmas morning and the end of school." - Alice Cooper

Brattleboro Town Clerk Retirement


By Not Signed In | Mon, December 19 2016

Brattleboro Town Clerk Annette Cappy will retire after 28 years of exemplary service to the Town of Brattleboro. An open house is scheduled on Thursday, December 29, 2016 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm in the Town Clerk’s Office. Light refreshments will be served. All are invited to attend and extend their best wishes and gratitude for all of Annette’s contributions and accomplishments throughout her career.

Incoming Town Clerk Hilary Francis will be officially sworn in on Friday, December 30, 2016, at 1:00pm in the Town Clerk’s Office. The public is invited to attend. She will be formally appointed as Town Clerk by the Selectboard at its meeting on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, subject to ratification by Representative Town Meeting on Saturday, March 25, 2017.

