Brattleboro Town Closures, Parade and Fireworks Schedule for 4th of July

In observance of the July 4th holiday, all Town offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, with the exception of emergency services.

Parking is free at all metered spaces and in the pay-and-display lots on Tuesday, July 4. All other violations will be enforced.

Brooks Memorial Library will be closed on Tuesday, July 4.

Trash, recycling and composting materials will be picked as normal on Monday, July 3. However, they will NOT be picked up Tuesday, July 4 and collections will then be delayed by one day for the rest of the week. This is also a reminder that curbside single stream recycling is available as of July 3.

Any questions regarding the BeeLine Bus should be directed to Southeast Vermont Transit at 802-460-7433 or 888-869-6287.

FOURTH OF JULY PARADE AND FIREWORKS



By the People; Brattleboro Goes Fourth Parade – Tuesday, July 4, starting at 10:00am from BUHS through downtown to the Brattleboro Common

Fun for All Ages at Living Memorial Park on July 4 from 2:00pm to approximately 9:30pm

Fireworks at Living Memorial Park July 4 - approximately 9:30pm

Fourth of July festivities are organized and financed through a citizens committee. Donations are being accepted at Living Memorial Park all day on July 4

TOWN OF BRATTLEBORO

Town Manager's Office

230 Main Street

Brattleboro, VT 05301

(802) 254-4541

FAX (802) 257-2322