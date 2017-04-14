"A man must consider what a rich realm he abdicates when he becomes a conformist." - Ralph Waldo Emerson

Brattleboro Traffic Safety Committee Meeting


By Not Signed In | Fri, April 14 2017

The Brattleboro Traffic Safety Committee will meet on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 4:00pm in the Selectboard meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
(802) 251-8100

TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE
THURSDAY, APRIL 20, 2017 – 4:00PM
SELECTBOARD MEETING ROOM, MUNICIPAL CENTER
AGENDA

1. Minutes – January 19
2. Public Participation
3. Monthly Report on Pedestrian and Bicycle Incidents
4. Monthly Report on Traffic Data Collection
5. Street and Sidewalk Safety Policy Safety Action Requests (a) FEET (Frost/Elliot/Elm Triangle) Neighborhood Traffic Counts (b) Upper Dummerston Road Signage (c) NECCA (New England Center for Circus Arts), Putney Road
6. Proposed Speed Limit Change on Route 142
7. Preparation for May 11 Safer Streets Forum
8. Bradley House Construction Traffic Safety Plan
9. Other Business
10. Adjournment

