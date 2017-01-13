"To shorten winter, borrow some money due in spring."  - W.J. Vogel

Home » News & Information » Town News

Brattleboro Traffic Safety Committee Meeting Agenda


By Not Signed In | Fri, January 13 2017

The Brattleboro Traffic Safety Committee will meet on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 4:00pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
(802) 251-8100

...

TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE
THURSDAY, JANUARY 19, 2017 – 4:00PM
SELECTBOARD MEETING ROOM, MUNICIPAL CENTER
AGENDA

1. Minutes – December 15
2. Public Participation
3. Monthly Report on Pedestrian and Bicycle Incidents
4. Monthly Report on Traffic Data Collection
5. Street and Sidewalk Safety Policy Safety Action Requests (a) Guilford Street
6. Other Business
7. Adjournment

