Brattleboro Veterans' Day Closings

In observance of Veterans’ Day, all Brattleboro Town Offices will be closed on Friday, November 10, 2017, with the exception of emergency services.

Parking is free at all metered spaces and in the pay-and-display lots on Friday, November 10. All other violations will be enforced.

Brooks Memorial Library will be closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, November 10, 11 and 12, 2017.

The skating rink at Living Memorial Park will remain open normal hours throughout the weekend, with additional skating from 12:30pm to 2:30pm on Friday, November 10. All Recreation & Parks programs scheduled after 1:30pm on Friday, November 10,will be held as planned. All programs scheduled on Saturday, November 11, are NOT affected by the holiday.

Trash, recycling and composting will NOT be affected by the holiday. All curbside pick-ups will take place on the regular schedule.

Information about the BeeLine Bus should be directed to The Current (formerly Connecticut River Transit) at 802-460-7433

