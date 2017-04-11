"A man must consider what a rich realm he abdicates when he becomes a conformist." - Ralph Waldo Emerson

Town News

Brattleboro Winter Parking Ban Lifted


By Not Signed In | Tue, April 11 2017

The Brattleboro Parking Department would like to announce the lifting of the winter parking ban. Starting 04/12/16, at midnight, overnight parking will be allowed on all streets EXCEPT in the downtown area. The following streets are never available for overnight parking:

Main Street
High Street
Elliot Street (from School St to Main St)
Flat Street
Canal Street (from the Plaza to #63)
Church Street
Elm Street
Harris Place
Grove Street

If there are questions, please contact Carol at the Parking Office 257-2305 x178

Carol A Coulombe
Parking Enforcement Coordinator
Town of Brattleboro
77 Flat Street ~ Ste 101
Brattleboro Vermont 05301
(802) 257-2305 x178

