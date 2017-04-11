Brattleboro Winter Parking Ban Lifted

By Not Signed In | Tue, April 11 2017

The Brattleboro Parking Department would like to announce the lifting of the winter parking ban. Starting 04/12/16, at midnight, overnight parking will be allowed on all streets EXCEPT in the downtown area. The following streets are never available for overnight parking:

Main Street

High Street

Elliot Street (from School St to Main St)

Flat Street

Canal Street (from the Plaza to #63)

Church Street

Elm Street

Harris Place

Grove Street

If there are questions, please contact Carol at the Parking Office 257-2305 x178

Carol A Coulombe

Parking Enforcement Coordinator

Town of Brattleboro

77 Flat Street ~ Ste 101

Brattleboro Vermont 05301

(802) 257-2305 x178