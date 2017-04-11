Brattleboro Winter Parking Ban Lifted

The Brattleboro Parking Department would like to announce the lifting of the winter parking ban. Starting 04/12/16, at midnight, overnight parking will be allowed on all streets EXCEPT in the downtown area. The following streets are never available for overnight parking:
Main Street
High Street
Elliot Street (from School St to Main St)
Flat Street
Canal Street (from the Plaza to #63)
Church Street
Elm Street
Harris Place
Grove Street
If there are questions, please contact Carol at the Parking Office 257-2305 x178
Carol A Coulombe
Parking Enforcement Coordinator
Town of Brattleboro
77 Flat Street ~ Ste 101
Brattleboro Vermont 05301
(802) 257-2305 x178