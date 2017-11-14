"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

Town News

Brattleboro Winter Parking Ban Starts Friday


By Not Signed In | Tue, November 14 2017

The Brattleboro Parking Department would like to advise everyone that the winter parking ban will go into effect, starting Friday, November 17, 2017. Overnight parking is forbidden on all streets in the town of Brattleboro. Vehicles parked for longer than one (1) hour between 11:00pm and 07:00am may be ticketed and towed at the owners expense.

Brattleboro has a flashing light system and a signboard program in place to assist citizens in knowing when plowing will be done. A flashing AMBER light designates the need to remove snow from off street lots. A flashing PURPLE light designates the need to remove snow from the streets. Snow removal starts at 11:00pm. During snow storms vehicles must be parked under cover in the Transportation Center. As well, DPW will place sign boards around town with notification of pending snow removals.

Vehicles may be towed at any time if they are hampering snow plowing or snow removal.

Again, the winter parking ban will go into effect Friday, November 17, 2017. This ban will remain in effect until April 15th, 2018.

Carol A Coulombe
Parking Enforcement Coordinator
Town of Brattleboro
77 Flat Street ~ Ste 101
Brattleboro Vermont 05301
(802) 257-2305

