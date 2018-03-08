"Too few people understand a really good sandwich."  - James Beard

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Brooks Memorial Library Closing Early Today


By Brooks Memorial... | Wed, March 07 2018

The Brooks Memorial Library will close at 5:00 today, Wednesday, March 7th due to the weather. The First Wednesday Lecture scheduled for this evening has been postponed until June 6th.

