Brooks Memorial Library Joins Foundation Center's Global Network

By Brooks Memorial | Sat, March 04 2017

Funding Information Network Provides Resources for Local Grantseekers

Brattleboro, Vermont, February 27, 2017 – Nonprofit organizations and other grant seekers in the Brattleboro area now have access to a valuable collection of resources at the Brooks Memorial Library, which has become a Funding Information Network partner with Foundation Center.

As a Network partner, the Library will provide individuals and nonprofit organizations in need of vital information and training with tools they can use to become successful grantseekers. The Library will offer free online and print access to Foundation Center’s detailed information on grantmakers and applying for grants. Foundation Center’s core collection of resources includes Foundation Directory Online, profiling more than 140,000 U.S. grantmakers, Foundation Grants to Individuals Online, Foundation Maps, print directories, and proposal writing guides. As a Network partner, Brooks Memorial Library will also hold training sessions on how to effectively use these resources and identify potential funders.

Established in 1956, Foundation Center is the leading source of information about philanthropy worldwide, serving grantseekers, grantmakers, researchers, policymakers, the media, and the general public. Thousands of people visit Foundation Center’s website each day and are served in its five regional learning centers and its international partnerships with hundreds of Funding Information Network locations, including the new partnership with Brooks Memorial Library. The library is open Monday-Wednesday 10:A.M-9 P.M; Thursday and Friday,

10:A.M.-6 P.M. and Saturday 10:A.M.-5P.M.

For more information about Foundation Center resources and Brooks Memorial Library, visit foundationcenter.org. and brookslibraryvt.org, or contact the Reference Desk at (802) 254-5290 x109; asklibrarian@brookslibraryvt.org.