"Dare to be naive." - Buckminster Fuller

Home » News & Information » Town News

Call To Action: WSESU Proposes To Eliminate Diversity Director Position


By CurtissReed | Mon, January 08 2018

CALL TO ACTION!

At a time when the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union grows more diverse in its student population and educators clamor for tools to engender relevant cultural inclusion and equity, the WSESU School Board has proposed to cut Mikeala Simm’s position as Director of Diversity, Equity, and Social Justice. The proposal to cut her position was just announced today before the upcoming board meeting tonight. Let come out in force this evening at the Windham Regional Career Center Conference room at 6:30 p.m.

