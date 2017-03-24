"Now every field is clothed with grass, and every tree with leaves; now the woods put forth their blossoms, and the year assumes its gay attire." - Virgil

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont

Home » News & Information » Town News

Citizen Police Communications Committee Meeting Agenda


By Not Signed In | Fri, March 24 2017

The Brattleboro Citizen Police Communications Committee (CPCC) will meet on Monday, March 27, 2017 at 5:30pm in the Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
(802) 251-8100

....

Citizens Police Communications Committee
Agenda for Regular Meeting Mar 27, 2017
Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room @5:30PM

1. Call to Order and Quorum Check
2. Adoption of Agenda - Changes - if any
3. Reading and Approval of Minutes of Feb 27, 2017 Meeting
4. Review of Compliments/Complaints Received by BPD since last meeting
5. Unfinished Business
a. Discussion of protocol, outreach, new directions of CPCC
b. Review of draft letter/article publicizing work of CPCC
c. Expand the CPCC to Seven members -discussion
6. New Business
Rotation of CPCC Chair as per By-Laws
7. Public Participation
8. Adjourn

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

David Gartenstein, Chair

Kate O'Connor, Vice-Chair
David Schoales, Clerk
John Allen
Richard DeGray

