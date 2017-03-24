Citizen Police Communications Committee Meeting Agenda

The Brattleboro Citizen Police Communications Committee (CPCC) will meet on Monday, March 27, 2017 at 5:30pm in the Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room.
Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
(802) 251-8100
....
Citizens Police Communications Committee
Agenda for Regular Meeting Mar 27, 2017
Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room @5:30PM
1. Call to Order and Quorum Check
2. Adoption of Agenda - Changes - if any
3. Reading and Approval of Minutes of Feb 27, 2017 Meeting
4. Review of Compliments/Complaints Received by BPD since last meeting
5. Unfinished Business
a. Discussion of protocol, outreach, new directions of CPCC
b. Review of draft letter/article publicizing work of CPCC
c. Expand the CPCC to Seven members -discussion
6. New Business
Rotation of CPCC Chair as per By-Laws
7. Public Participation
8. Adjourn